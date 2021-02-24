Critical reactions to the first footage from upcoming Marvel Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are here. We're just a few weeks away from the second show in this year's Marvel Studios' TV slate premiering on the streamer. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere two weeks after the March 5 conclusion of WandaVision, the bold and exciting start to the TV side of the MCU starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be reprising their roles as the titular Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively. The duo's story will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame as they are thrust into a new mission.

Two scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were shared during a TCAs panel for the show on Wednesday. The two scenes totaled approximately 15 minutes of new footage: The two scenes featured Falcon in a high-flying action sequence fighting a crew of French terrorists, followed by Bucky grappling with his past in flashbacks and therapy. Both delivered a taste of the show's blend of action and cheeky superhero energy.

Critics noted that if nothing else, the scale of the action being delivered is remarkable, and both stars (while not featured in scenes together) are "killing it." Check out reactions below — we'll update this post with more as they roll in.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 on Disney+.

