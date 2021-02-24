Critical reactions to the first footage from upcoming Marvel Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are here. We're just a few weeks away from the second show in this year's Marvel Studios' TV slate premiering on the streamer. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere two weeks after the March 5 conclusion of WandaVision, the bold and exciting start to the TV side of the MCU starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be reprising their roles as the titular Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively. The duo's story will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame as they are thrust into a new mission.
Two scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were shared during a TCAs panel for the show on Wednesday. The two scenes totaled approximately 15 minutes of new footage: The two scenes featured Falcon in a high-flying action sequence fighting a crew of French terrorists, followed by Bucky grappling with his past in flashbacks and therapy. Both delivered a taste of the show's blend of action and cheeky superhero energy.
Critics noted that if nothing else, the scale of the action being delivered is remarkable, and both stars (while not featured in scenes together) are "killing it." Check out reactions below — we'll update this post with more as they roll in.
Got to see about 15 minutes of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier . Included 2 full scenes that I’m sure are from the 1st episode.— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 24, 2021
First one was an extended action scene of Falcon trying to rescue someone from a plane and was the type of action you’d see in a Marvel movie. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PsfA579yRp
2nd one was Bucky with a therapist where she was trying to get him to talk about his issues. Also featured some well shot action.— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 24, 2021
Both scenes show that @MarvelStudios is spending serious $$$ on their @disneyplus stuff but you already know that after watching #WandaVision. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2QBKKVJY8o
Got to see two pretty great scenes from #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and surprised by how hard it hits. More blood than I was expecting; getting – appropriately – Cap and Winter Soldier vibes.— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) February 24, 2021
I've seen a sum total of sixteen (16) minutes of #FalconAndWinterSoldier, so it's hard to form a full judgment from that.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 24, 2021
But! Off the two clips, it's action on the scale of any MCU film, and Mackie and Stan are killing it, of course. Sam and Bucky fans should be pleased. pic.twitter.com/qzaz0YLKg8
First scene showed Falcon in a non-stop, 9-minute long action sequence.— Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 24, 2021
Second was Winter Soldier in a few scenarios I will be vague about.
Both had the mix of action and humor you'd expect from the MCU, though w/o too many particulars about the plot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier
So...#FalconAndWinterSoldier preview thoughts! (Critics got to see 2 scenes!)— Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) February 24, 2021
Sam Wilson is getting the most brutal (and bloody!?) action scenes we’ve seen in the MCU to date. Wouldn't call it Hard R, per se, but the action does go HARD. (1/2) #TCA21 pic.twitter.com/BL9xrdLeTf
And if you liked the way #WandaVision dug into the trauma of being a superhero, you’re going to get a way more grounded version of that in #FalconAndWinterSoldier . And Sebastian Stan remains the MCU’s hot emo boi. (2/2) #TCA21. pic.twitter.com/Nz0DLyu6Vr— Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) February 24, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier social media embargo is up! Disney+ gave #TCA21 two scenes, one of which is an intense Falcon-driven "we're delivering movie-level action for TV" flex. The other actually features character, story, and Sebastian Stan.— Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) February 24, 2021
The second one is better. pic.twitter.com/a36E0uGnuU
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 on Disney+.
