Shockingly, There Will Be No ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ on Disney+ Next Month

Today in News of the Painfully Obvious, Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will not make its previously announced August release. You may have heard about the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down everything across the globe, and production on Falcon and the Winter Soldier was no exception. Disney announced its Disney+ titles for August, and, to the surprise of no one, Falcon and the Winter Soldier was not among them.

TV Line reports that back in March, filming was underway in Prague, but they had to press pause due to the pandemic. The Disney+ series had previously filmed for months in Atlanta. While some productions are slowly finding ways back to work, the MCU series are in a bit trickier position. Even if they’re able to get cameras rolling on Falcon and the Winter Soldier to finish production on the first season, everything has to obey the timeline. When Marvel movies get shuffled, they don’t get shuffled ahead of other Marvel projects because it’s all one big story.

The way this year was supposed to work was Black Widow arrives in May, Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ in August, we get Eternals in November, and WandaVision on Disney+ in December. We don’t know if Black Widowhas any connection to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the overarching Marvel story is supposed to play out in a certain way. While it’s possible Falcon and the Winter Soldier, if it resumes filming soon, could hit Disney+ before Black Widow arrives in theaters, I wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel sticks to its current plan to release Black Widow before we see Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There’s currently no release window for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but with the slow pace of filming resuming and Black Widow currently targeted for November, I wouldn’t be surprised if the show gets pushed back to 2021.