Marvel Studios is about to launch its second-ever live-action TV series next week, and the first reactions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are in. This six-episode series was originally supposed to be the first Marvel Studios show to air on Disney+, but COVID-19 delays caused a bit of a switcheroo, and they started with the delightfully trippy WandaVision instead.
Like WandaVision, this series takes place in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, but it focuses on the characters of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they’re forced to team up in a buddy action comedy-type story. The series will feature the return of Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, both of whom were featured in Captain America: Civil War, and also Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker.
Malcolm Spellman serves as showrunner and veteran TV director Kari Skogland directs all six episodes, and the first reactions are fairly positive – albeit slightly apprehensive. These reactions are to the first episode only, so while there’s praise to be found, most seem to agree the first installment is merely the beginning of a longer story and thus hard to judge on its own.
The first episode of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier feels like the first 15 minutes of another solid exciting Marvel adventure. (With credits, it's 47 minutes long.)— Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) March 12, 2021
That said, I'm hyped to see what's next, especially once the title characters actually start to mix. pic.twitter.com/PyDRtOfLID
Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, “Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about,” moment.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 12, 2021
First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences.— Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) March 12, 2021
Indeed, it sounds like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier feels much more like an MCU movie stretched out to a TV series than WandaVision did, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
The first episode of THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER is exactly what you think it'll be, but that's not a bad thing. If you like this world and like these characters, you will like this. It's exactly what's been advertised: more Marvel, but shaped like a television show now.— Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) March 12, 2021
The six-hour length also means that yes, we're getting much more character development for these two fan-favorites.
Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in.— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 12, 2021
And while there's a lot of focus on the action sequences, the series also apparently takes time to dig into the trauma and baggage of its central characters.
The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021
I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021
In contrast to WandaVision, it sounds like this show really returns to the grounded roots of the MCU.
Saw 1st ep of @disneyplus & @MarvelStudios' #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and -as a HUGE fan of 2014's CAPTAIN AMERICA: TWS- am happy to report this is a return to that grounded, more human glimpse into the MCU. @AnthonyMackie gets to explore Sam's place in a very divided world. pic.twitter.com/fkhdLPWvQp— Max Evry (@maxevry) March 12, 2021
