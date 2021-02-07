Disney+ has released a brand new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The TV side of the MCU is already alive and well on Disney+, with WandaVision currently in the middle of its run and exciting fans with each new episode. Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the next in the Marvel Disney+ line-up, with Loki, What If...?, and Hawkeye coming later in the year. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with supporting cast including Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell.

Today's Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer is perhaps the most insightful look we have at the new Marvel Disney+ show so far. Previously, an exclusive first look was released during Disney Investor Day 2020. That teaser trailer gave us an updated look at Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon (Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. Winter Soldier (Stan), teasing their updated suits and weapons as well as their unique brand of witty banter. However, outside of the the promise of a new band of villains and some impressive action sequences, we still didn't know what to expect from Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Until now.

This new original series was created by Malcolm Spellman and finds Kari Skogland (The Walking Dead) directing all the episodes. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show finds Mackie's Falcon and Stan's Bucky teaming up for... something. The details of their mission remain under wraps, but this trailer does give us a look at the return of Brühl as Baron Zemo from Captain America: Civil War. In that film, Zemo was just a regular citizen with an axe to grind. But in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it looks like he's fully crossing over into Marvel supervillain territory, bringing the character more in line with the comics.

Still no sight of Russell as John F. Walker yet, but I imagine he'll play a big role in the series. Walker is a Captain America successor created by the U.S. government, and series composer Henry Jackman recently teased that the show would touch on uncomfortable issues like race — in the world of the MCU, might the U.S. government be uncomfortable with a Black Captain America despite the fact that Steve Rogers handed Sam the shield?

In essence, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks like a TV version of Captain America: The Winter Soldier with some buddy cop antics mixed in. That's a far cry from the puzzlebox nature of WandaVision, but I'm curious to see how an extended season-long arc set in this more grounded world plays out. One key difference to WandaVision is that this new series consists of six hourlong episodes.

Watch the official trailer and check out the new poster below. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19th. For more, find out what's coming in the MCU's Phase 4.

