With its premiere just one week away, Marvel teased more of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with two new clips highlighting the working relationship between the titular characters. Disney+ will debut the new Marvel series just a few weeks after the finale of WandaVision, ensuring that fans will never again have to go a whole year without new content.

Fulfilling our previous wishes for a buddy action comedy, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teams up our favorite scene-stealing duo of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. We’ll also see the return of Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo, as well as newbie Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker. Showrunner Malcolm Spellman and director Kari Skogland will bring the show to life.

Akin to a period piece romance à la Pride and Prejudice, Sam and Bucky don’t seem to really get along in these two clips. The banter is great, so clearly there’s some chemistry here that the two are just unnecessarily pushing down. Sam, naturally, does most of the teasing, but Bucky keeps up with sassy retorts. A highlight from one clip includes an extremely important debate about the difference between wizards and sorcerers, and which one Doctor Strange is classified as. There’s lots of love on both sides, they just haven’t admitted it yet.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

RELATED: New ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Featurette Plays Up the Buddy Action Comedy Aspect of the Disney+ Series

However, the clips also do tease the more serious and dramatic moments of their relationship. Both characters are facing a lot of trauma and responsibility after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the death of Steve Rogers. Part of the plot will focus on how Sam handles the responsibility left by Captain America, as well as learning more about his backstory. One clip spotlights on this part of their relationship, focusing on the tension surrounding Sam calling Bucky “Buck,” an affectionate nickname only used be Steve.

First reactions to the show dropped earlier today, albeit only the first episode. Although these thoughts are positive, it seems like the first episode is mainly contextual in order to set up the larger narrative for the series. Unfortunately, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will only have six episodes in comparison to WandaVision’s nine, so hopefully, the rest of the series picks up quickly. As long as we see some characteristically awesome action scenes, Bucky punching through more walls and a whole lot of Redwing, I will certainly be satisfied.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19 on Disney+. Check out the new clips below.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dragon Age' Timeline Explained: From Dragon Gods and Zombie Invasions to Expecting the Inquisition "But then the Dread Wolf came..."