The number of women working behind the camera in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has increased dramatically since the early days of the franchise, and newest among their numbers is Kari Skogland, a versatile Emmy-nominated director who has helmed dozens of TV episodes, including installments of The Walking Dead, The Americans, and The Handmaid's Tale. Skogland directed every episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which focuses on the titular men, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as they navigate life in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, and the shadow of Steve Rogers' legacy.

In a one-on-one interview with Collider, Skogland told Collider what it was like to explore the lives of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, including what went into building their homes from scratch. The director also talked about why she looked to extreme sports as inspiration for the first episode's epic action sequence, what it was like collaborating with Mackie and Stan, and why the show's placement in the MCU timeline was so important to the story.

To start off, I just want to say that I love the fact that we're getting to see more and more women direct stories with female leads in this genre, but there's also something genuinely exciting about the fact that you're here directing this project, with male leads.

KARI SKOGLAND: Well, thank you for that. I think what I'd love to see... I love muscular projects. I love the world of... I've worked in the action space quite a bit. I've worked in male romance movies quite a bit. In fact, I think many years ago, I did a movie called Men With Guns, which was very much in this bromance space. I've done a number of them. What I hope out of this is that women... It just needs to be about the passion of the filmmaker — what their body of work points to as being their capability. Not so much gender or ethnicity, but passion.

Is this the first time you've had a skydiving unit to work with?

SKOGLAND: That is the first time I've had a skydiving unit. I looked at a lot of extreme sports, where you feel like you're really with them. Extreme sports has changed our aesthetics because they slap cameras all over the place and we really know that they are jumping out of a plane or parachuting or whatever it is they're doing. I really look to that. What I was trying to do was create a very experiential quality to the action sequences, in particular the flight sequences with Falcon. They shouldn't just be jaw-dropping — we should feel exhausted by the time we're finished.

Of course. Did you actually manage to get Anthony Mackie to jump out of a plane?

SKOGLAND: I'm going to plead the fifth on that. I'll let him answer that question.

The thing that's really interesting about this show is that you technically have a very small amount of pre-established material to work with. Very specifically, I'm thinking about just the back and forth between Sam and Bucky that we got in previous films. What was it like taking that very limited amount of screen time and figuring out how to expand upon it?

SKOGLAND: Like that 12 seconds or whatever it was? Well, it wasn't just obviously that promise of something that was fantastic and had lots of potential. They're personal friends, so we looked a lot to their interviews and to how they interacted with each other, just in the green room before events and stuff and really use that as our guidepost. It was a natural fit. I mean, honestly, once we started studying that, before I'd met them, I thought, "Well, all I have to do is show up and point the camera," because they will take care of the rest. They're terrific at ad-libbing and doing improv together, so they keep it very organic and real.

To what degree would you say ad-libbing is a part of the show?

SKOGLAND: I can't put a number on it because it's hard to say. But with every scene, you hope for inspiration that comes up out of the moment. I always allow that and I allow the collaboration and I trust that the actors, particularly these actors, because they're both very thoughtful and very smart, are going to come up with nuances to the character while they're in the moment, that you just can't possibly think of whether you're a writer or director or both. It's just like, I hope that the costume designer will come up with an idea for a costume that I couldn't possibly come up with. It's always an organic process of collaboration.

Speaking of collaboration, when you have two characters whose personal lives haven't been featured much before now, production design seems like a really important aspect of the project, in terms of their homes and creating their worlds.

SKOGLAND: Ray Chan was the production designer on this and he's brilliant, and the [set decoration department] is also a huge part of that because they go in and they do the detail work of everything from what's sitting on the table to what's on the walls. They really bring the personal space alive.

In this case, we had a brilliant team — we do a lot of mood boards and we do a lot of talking about the characters and who they are. And I do little videos sometimes — what I call a sizzle reel, which is just imagery that comes up so that we all know that we're making the same movie. That becomes a very important document that we all exchanged so that I could show it to anybody on the crew and they know, "Okay, that's who we are." Then they can add to it, but I get the trunk of the tree sorted before we start branching it.

What were elements of the trunk of the tree? Were there clips from other projects, that sort of thing?

SKOGLAND: Yeah. Clips and also, let's say in this case, Sam is from Louisiana so we did a real deep dive into Louisiana and all of the different parts of what that wanted to be. Where he lived, where he came from. With other locations, same idea — with Bucky's apartment, what that looked like was really important.

By the way, both actors are a very big part of that conversation. Because I want them to be part of building their environment that we're going to say is theirs, so they own it.

This is a question that doesn't come up with too many projects, but this one, it does matter. The show's called Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but when you just described both characters, you talked about them as Sam and Bucky. In your head, is that what their names are?

SKOGLAND: As people?

As characters.

SKOGLAND: As characters, yeah. Sam and Bucky. Well, we're going inside their lives. We're seeing them without their suits on. It's a different time. We're post-war, they've had the fight of their lives on behalf of the planet so now we get a tiny bit of downtime where we get to meet them as they are today. I totally think of them as Sam and Bucky.

Wonderful. Something that's established in a line of dialogue in the first episode is that this is taking place about six months after Endgame. What do you feel like, setting it in that very specific timeframe, meant for the show?

SKOGLAND: Well, the Blip was absolutely critical to the storyline. It's the event that set us off. Everything narratively was informed by that event for us. Much like the pandemic, we're very informed by a global event. It meant that we're just past the shock of it. We're just past the joy of it because of imagining that there would be a lot of joy of people returning. Now we're into the reality of it which is, it's complicated.

With half the population Blipped away, you've got different economic circumstances, different border circumstances. Different countries were cooperative, that weren't before. Neighbors were cooperating, who weren't necessarily getting along before. People moved into houses that they didn't own before. Everything changed. Now we're into that moment. We're past the surprise of it and now we're into the realities of it. I think that makes for a very different place in the story, because we can get not only grounded about it, but we can drill into how people respond to that. Some of it's good and some of it not so good.

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere Fridays on Disney+.

