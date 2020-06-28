Anthony Mackie Says Disney+ Series ‘Falcon & the Winter Soldier’ Is “a Six-Hour Movie”

We may have to wait a little longer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to hit Disney+, but one of the show’s stars has just dropped some interesting new details about the MCU spinoff series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was set to hit Disney+ in August, but production on the series was paused back in March due to coronavirus. Despite delays, Anthony Mackie recently spoke about the Disney+ show, which co-stars Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, and Wyatt Russell.

Mackie opened up about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier during an actor-on-actor conversation with Daveed Diggs for Variety. What details did he share, you ask? As you might expect, Mackie couldn’t go into too much detail while discussing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Instead, he took a similar route to co-star Stan, teasing the format and feel of the MCU series. This kicked off when Mackie compared the filming process to summer camp and just how much fun it was to work with the entire Falcon and the Winter Soldier team:

“Those movies are like summer camp. And this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we’ll be going back soon.”

From there, Mackie got into some interesting territory. Careful not to reveal too much, he did tell Diggs Falcon and the Winter Soldier would feel like a “six or eight-hour movie.” This will no doubt delight MCU fans to no end (including me!) because who doesn’t want to spend six to eight hours with Falcon and the Winter Soldier?! Mackie shared, “We’re shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this.’ The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie.”

Mackie also spoke with Diggs about what it was like filming Falcon and the Winter Soldier right up until the production shutdown in March. One of the most interesting things here is Mackie’s note on the show’s budget, which is ostensibly smaller than your standard MCU pic but still manages to give that grand-scale feel.

“We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first. So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we’re the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], ‘It’s Marvel, we could shoot forever.’ And they’re like, ‘Nah.’ So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun.”

It’s still unclear if Disney+ still plans to release The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August, but we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, we’ve got all the Disney+ and MCU news and updates you need.