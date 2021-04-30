[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1.]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of many productions forced to pivot and adapt to pandemic safety protocols. For the Marvel Disney+ series, that meant shutting down production on March 10, 2020 with about 75 percent of the show in the can, and then finishing that last 25 perfect later in the year.

Wondering if there was a story overhaul during that filming break? You’re not alone! There’s a rumor swirling around suggesting that originally, the Falcon and Winter Soldier plot involved a pandemic and that had to be removed from the show. Turns out though, it’s not true. During an interview with our own Liz Shannon Miller, director Kari Skogland said, “Yeah, you can debunk that.” Skogland further explained what was actually happening during this time is the team was busy editing, experimenting and figuring out what they needed to do to hone the material; things that amounted to “small character tweaks.”

Image via Disney

How did those schedule changes and small tweaks wind up impacting Emily VanCamp’s involvement in the show? As she explained on Collider Ladies Night, it affected the scene during which it’s revealed that Sharon Carter is actually the Power Broker. Here’s how she explained it:

“I think they shut down production when they were in Prague. I was not in Prague, but I still had most of my scenes from Episode 6 to shoot. And so initially, that big sequence in the end in Episode 6, it was less in the tunnels and there were a lot more people around. I remember coming back and they'd really toned that down for protocol purposes and all of that, which made a lot of sense, but I actually think it made everything better and feel more intimate. So yeah, I had most of that final episode, the Power Broker reveal, all of that was when we came back in September. And so the story didn't change that much, but the locations and the way in which we told the story did, and I think it actually made it better.”

Image via Disney

VanCamp continued by stressing the immense talent behind-the-scenes, a group of individuals who managed to adapt to unprecedented circumstances and make the show better in the process:

“Everyone's so good at their jobs. They sort of found a way around it, but also ultimately, made it better. You have to see the silver lining and they had been able to edit most of the episodes during the lockdown and those several months that we couldn't resume work. And so they were really able to say, ‘Okay, what do we need? How can we even elevate this?’ And I think they really did.”

In addition to digging into how the production changes impacted the scene that featured the Power Broker reveal, we also took a moment to discuss when and how VanCamp first found out about Sharon’s new status:

“I think we got most of the scripts pretty early on, if I remember correctly. And I remember Malcolm [Spellman] and Kari and a bunch of people saying, ‘Well, just wait until you see what happens in the end.’ I had no idea what they were talking about, and then of course, the reveal happened and it made a ton of sense. But they all sort of let me read the script and kind of get a sense of what was happening within the story.”

Image via Disney

How did VanCamp feel about taking such a big leap with the character? She was very much down for it:

“I thought it was great. I mean, look, they really went there. We just turned Sharon on her head. I mean, she's a totally different person, totally different character, and I just loved that. It felt like, again, it was fulfilling that thing that I felt like we never really completed with Sharon in terms of the films. And so it was just very cool.”

Keep an eye out for more from VanCamp in her full edition of Collider Ladies Night coming soon! And if you’re looking for more of VanCamp’s take on Sharon being the Power Broker, there’s additional information just a click away using the link below.

