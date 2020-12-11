Disney revealed the first trailer for Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series at its Investor Day on Thursday, giving Marvel fans the first glimpse at the six-episode series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Emily Van Camp is set to return as Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13, while Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl will reprise his villainous role as Baron Zemo. Meanwhile, Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, who was part of the West Coast Avengers in the comics.

Veteran TV helmer Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) is directing from a script by Malcolm Spellman (Empire), and the series will find heroes Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes -- last seen in Avengers: Endgame -- teaming back up for the greater good.

Image via Marvel

Endgame concluded with Chris Evans' Captain America laying down his shield, and one of the first thing that Mackie's Falcon says in this trailer is about how complicated the legacy of that shield is. The entire world in this series has been turned upside down (echoes of our own?), and as Stan's Winter Soldier notes, "people need something to get behind. They need a symbol."

The trailer ends with Falcon dodging a ton of missiles and trading barbs with Winter Soldier, which gives you a sense of both the epic action and the buddy comedy in this series. Mackie and Stan are two charismatic actors who seem to have good chemistry together, and I can't wait to watch this essentially six-hour Marvel movie when it debuts on Disney+ next year.

It has been a busy day on the Marvel front, so click here to watch the new trailer for the Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston.

