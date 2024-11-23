Most people will know Charlotte Le Bon as an actress who's appeared in films like Fresh, The Walk, and Anthropoid. It's likely that those people who could pick her out of a cast don't know that she's also a certified director, as she's made a coming-of-age film that stands out from the rest by adopting the stylistic conventions of a totally unrelated genre. With her film Falcon Lake, Le Bon takes a conventional summer vacation narrative and makes it her own by filtering it through the sensibilities of a classic ghost story. In doing so, she creates an experience that isn't filled with scares so much as it's filled with the trepidations of impending adulthood.

What Is 'Falcon Lake' About?

Bastien (Joseph Engel) is admittedly looking forward to a cabin retreat with his family, even if he'd rather spend that time alone. Content with his boredom and finding excuses to get his younger brother to leave him be, Bastien doesn't know what to do with his downtime until he meets sixteen-year-old Chloe (Sara Montpetit), a family friend sharing the same cabin with his family. The young teen's eager curiosity and morose demeanor pair well with Chloe's macabre manner and steadfast knowledge that she's unafraid to share, especially as it pertains to the local folklore of the titular Falcon Lake. She enchants him with stories of the potential ghost who haunts Falcon Lake — a child whose body was found cut to pieces years before. Whether a ghost haunts the lake or not is beside the point, as that unanswered question is more of a temperature setter for a film more concerned with that phantom zone where a young person must learn how to embrace the future.

'Falcon Lake' Subverts Expectations With Ghostly Visuals

Coming-of-age films often prioritize the uncertainty that comes with being thrown into the deep end to become an adult, but Falcon Lake emphasizes how queasy that uncertainty can be. By couching its tentative promise of romance in the visuals of the ethereal and spooky, Le Bon makes us confront the notion that everything about the outside world is, to some extent, scary and unknowable to a child on the precipice of adulthood. She constantly creates images that last long enough to make us think we're witnessing the potential start of a horror plot, only to reveal that it is nothing more than a play with visuals. Bastien and Chloe ride their bikes into pitch-black darkness in the dead of night, but there is no witch or poltergeist waiting for them in the void. There are multiple instances of Chloe laying herself out, immobile like a corpse, face-down in the lake — priming us to expect death around the corner and perhaps suggesting that being a teenager signals the death of the child and birth of the adult. Or it suggests she's just a huge Harold and Maude fan.

‘Falcon Lake’ Examines the Underlying Creepiness of Romance Tropes

If the film is making any overt statement by using the ghost story logic to its advantage, it's that teenagers struggling to make sense of what they truly think or feel is more horrifying than any supernatural threat. Bastien and Chloe clearly both know that they harbor a connection and affection for each other, yet that doesn't prevent them from hurting each other in ways that fly in the face of said connection. Be it Chloe repeatedly annoying Bastien for no good reason or Bastien claiming he and Chloe have had sex just so he could impress the older boys, the film shows how easily trusting your feelings to someone else can lead to betrayal. With how the film primes its audience to view everything through the prism of a potentially tragic outcome, it leaves us with a strangely dreaded taste, knowing what kind of outcomes could occur.

It takes scenarios we've seen in countless romantic dramedies and dangles an anvil over the heads of all involved, potentially questioning the underlying logic of why we find such scenarios enticing at all. This might be the rare coming-of-age romance where, when our protagonist finally knows what he wants and runs after the object of his desires, we're left not exhilarated, but slightly disconcerted, fearing that he's either chasing something that's already long gone, or on the way to making a ghost himself.

Falcon Lake can be streamed on Mubi in the U.S.

