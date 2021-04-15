[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching."]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is four episodes into its six-installment run, and there is already so much to enjoy about this show. The spin-off feels like an extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but the real appeal of the Disney+ series has been watching the chemistry between its two leads. From the moment Marvel teamed up Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, they’ve been like chalk and cheese. They don’t hate each other, but they’re from two completely different worlds.

The two characters’ banter alone could have been enough for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to cruise to streaming success, but there’s been a lot of thought put into building the post-Blip world in the MCU and how these characters fit into it. Every episode has developed Sam and Bucky’s relationship with each other and with the impressive supporting cast, allies and enemies alike. Below, we take a look at some of the best moments from the show (so far) that have subverted our expectations, punched us in the gut, or were just flat-out entertaining.

10. Sam's Freeway Rescue (Episode 2, "The Star-Spangled Man")

Image via Disney+

Sam and Bucky have little in common beyond their mutual connection to Steve Rogers/ Captain America (Chris Evans). This is most apparent in Episode 2, “The Star-Spangled Man,” when they’re reunited for the first time in months. Sam and Bucky don’t get along, they don’t have the same mission, and are both heartbroken over the loss of Steve and the announcement of a new Captain America. But instead of sitting down and talking it out, they go to work. And because they don’t know how to partner up, Bucky is soon in peril and Sam has to do some rescuing — during one of the series’ early action sequences, the duo fight the super-powered Flag-Smashers aboard a speeding truck, and Bucky nearly falls beneath the wheels when Sam swoops in to carry him to safety. They go tumbling down a field together by the side of the highway.

We’ll set aside the fact that Sam’s Falcon gear would never have fit beneath that truck, because it’s commendable that Sam took the risk of going under a moving vehicle to save Bucky. Also, this scene is both hilarious, reminding us of the good-natured humor of the MCU, and subversive: Rolling down hills together is a romantic trope adopted in many films, and the good people of the internet have wasted no time in very publicly wishing for Sam and Bucky to be a couple. (There are already several memes comparing the scene to one between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala in a fellow Disney property, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.) Even if romance isn’t in the air, it’s still an unlikely scene for two male characters. The best part of the scene is that neither Sam nor Bucky are disgusted at being in close physical proximity to each other, which used to be far too prevalent of a trope in pop culture.

9. The Dora Milaje Kick Some Ass (Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching")

Image via Disney+

Ever since the Dora Milaje debuted in the MCU, fans have been calling for them to have their own show. And that’s hardly a surprise considering these warriors steal every scene they’re in. When Ayo (Florence Kasumba) appeared at the end of “Power Broker,” we expected a show-stopping action scene featuring the Dora. But nothing could have prepared viewers for the eventual scene. Once Bucky’s deadline is up to hand over Zemo, the Dora break down his hotel room door and order Zemo to come with them. Bucky and Sam were going to reason with Ayo, but in a quintessential display of white male arrogance, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) ruins everything.

Cue an excellently choreographed action set-piece wherein the Dora use their considerable spear-wielding skills to make short work of the new Captain America and his wingman, Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar (Clé Bennett). The best part of the scene is Bucky, Sam, and Zemo standing aside to enjoy the show before finally intervening when it looks like the Dora are ready to kill John and Lemar. The clincher is when Ayo grabs the shield from a defeated Walker. This was Steve and Mjolnir all over again, only in this case, Walker is most certainly not worthy.

8. Sam and Bucky Do Couples Therapy (Episode 2, "The Star-Spangled Man")

Image via Disney+

The therapy scene really works hard to bring Sam and Bucky closer to each other, both physically and existentially. When the series begins, the two haven’t interacted much, with Bucky constantly ignoring Sam’s messages. Walker decides he needs Bucky for his mission to take down the Flag-Smashers, so he brings in Bucky’s therapist and forces Sam and Bucky to sit in a room together to squash their beef.

Instead, Sam and Bucky antagonize each other and the therapist. But Bucky finally reveals why he’s constantly needling Sam about giving up the shield in a gut-wrenchingly emotional outburst. Four episodes later, the couples therapy scene is still the only time Bucky has actually expressed his inner turmoil. As Collider's Gregory Lawrence has pointed out, this certainly isn't representative of how actual therapy should work, but these scenes were dramatic and great character-building devices for Bucky and Sam both.

7. Walker's Rampage (Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching")

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s tough to be a fan of John Walker. He’s written to be hated, and Wyatt Russell is doing a splendid job playing up the unlikeable aspects of the character. We knew that at some point Walker would show us why he is not worthy of being Captain America, but when he finally does in Episode 4, it still leaves you reeling.

The episode sets up the parallels between Sam and Walker, the two owners of the shield. Where Sam is content in his skills and abilities and doesn’t need the supersoldier serum to be an Avenger, Walker feels hamstrung as a mere human stepping into the shoes of a serum-enhanced American hero. So when Walker chances upon a vial of the serum, he takes it. As the serum begins to enhance his violent temperament, Walker and Lemar engage the Flag-Smashers with Sam and Bucky. During the fight, the Flag-Smasher’s leader Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) smashes Lemar into a pillar, killing him instantly.

Lemar and Walker are close friends, so Walker is understandably aggrieved at his loss. But in Walker’s grief, he goes after the first Flag-Smasher he can find, and in a shocking turn of events, he bludgeons the young man to death with Cap’s shield. The scene is especially striking because Walker’s actions echo those of Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War. Steve loses his temper when his friend Bucky is injured fighting Tony Stark/ Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). He smashes his shield into Tony’s suit to deactivate it. But Steve doesn’t attack to kill Iron Man, only to disable his suit. And he does so to protect and save Bucky. Walker, with both rage and the serum coursing through his veins, kills for revenge. The true horror of this moment comes from the realization that a huge crowd gathered to witness Captain America kill an unarmed man, and that they recorded it for posterity.

6. Zemo’s Moves (Episode 3, "Power Broker")

Image via Disney

Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) could easily have been a forgotten villain in the MCU’s past, but he returns with a refreshing new attitude in the show. Honestly, given everything that Zemo’s gone through, it’s been a lot of fun watching him live his best life. He lost his entire family in Ultron’s attack on Sokovia, and they remained unmourned by the public who instead celebrated the Avengers. Then, after successfully breaking up the Avengers, Zemo went to prison for bombing the UN and killing several people, including King T’Chaka of Wakanda. He seems genuinely a little remorseful for causing people pain, but we expect he’s likely to go back into a cell soon enough.

In the meantime, however, Zemo has demonstrated that he is a man of culture and taste, he’s fashionable, always the smartest guy in the room, and frustratingly cunning. Zemo never seemed to leave Bucky and Sam’s side in Madripoor, which led us to the show’s best and most meme-able moment, the Zemo Dance. Comic book film characters and dancing have not always gone hand-in-hand, but Zemo busting a move in Madripoor stole everyone’s hearts. So much so that Disney released the Zemo Cut, with additional footage of Brühl clearly enjoying himself on the dance floor. Yes, the fans deserve it. Zemo deserves it!

5. The Debut of the New Captain America (Episode 1, "New World Order")

Image via Marvel Studios

In the comics, Walker has taken on numerous monikers, among the better-known ones are the villainous Super-Patriot and US Agent. He has also spent a few issues pretending to be Captain America. So, it should have come as no surprise when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere closed with Walker being announced as the new Captain America. And yet, the announcement stung. Fans hated the character on sight. Not only was Walker sporting a smug smile, but he did so as the proud antithesis of Steve Rogers’ final wishes.

Steve had handed over the shield to his close friend and ally Sam Wilson, because he was "a good man." Despite Steve’s faith in him, Sam suffered an identity crisis and, in the premiere, gave up the shield to the Smithsonian. Sam was under the impression that the shield should remain a symbol of everything Steve Rogers had achieved as Captain America. Sam didn’t realize he was basically signing away his right to be Captain America.

Collider's Matt Goldberg has discussed the blatant (and intentional) racism of taking the shield away from Sam because he doesn’t "look" like Captain America. The writers never even verbalize this discrimination — it’s understood within the context. The conclusion of the premiere was heart-breaking, for the viewers and for Sam. And the look on Bucky’s face in the opening scene of the second episode was a reminder of how much the shield and Steve’s legacy meant to him.

4. The Falcon Takes Flight Against Batroc (Episode 1, "New World Order")

Image via Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was marketed as a Marvel film in six parts, and while the production values in the trailer were spectacular, how good would the final product look? That question was answered in the opening scenes of the premiere, when the Falcon faces off against Captain America: The Winter Soldier villain Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) in a daring rescue mission. The scene is exquisite, capturing the sense of wonder viewers felt when the Falcon suit and wings first debuted.

The intensity of this action scene is cranked up to the maximum. The majority of the action takes place in the air, with Batroc and his goons on several planes, and Falcon swooping in as he attempts to rescue a military officer. The scene includes plenty of skydiving, which is breathtaking. Plus, there’s a lot at stake here, with people’s lives in jeopardy and the possibility of sparking a war by crossing hostile borders. It’s heart-thumping action all the way. Throw in a little bit of banter as well as Joaquin Torres’ (Danny Ramirez) almost fanboy-level admiration for the Falcon, and you’ve got the welcome sense of being back in a familiar world. This action set-piece clearly identifies the show as an MCU property right from the get-go.

3. Sharon Carter Absolutely Rinses Some Thugs (Episode 3, "Power Broker")

Image via Disney+

Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) was underserved in the Marvel films, so fans were excited to hear that Carter would get some well-deserved screen time here. And while Sharon doesn’t appear until Episode 3, she made quite the impression in that installment.

Sharon starts out as Bucky and Sam’s secret guardian angel in Madripoor before finally revealing herself and reminding everyone how she basically got screwed over by the Avengers. Still considered an outlaw by the government, she’s had to make the best of a bad situation. At least she continues to do good work and is living a pretty decent life in Madripoor. It’s the least Sharon deserves.

But that’s not the best part of the episode. When Sharon finds the location of the supersoldier serum, Sam, Bucky, and Zemo all huddle up to interrogate the man, leaving Sharon as their only lookout. It’s not long before the Power Broker’s people come after her.

We’ve seen scenes like this before in decades of male-dominated action films, so you would be forgiven if you expected one of the other characters to magically appear by Sharon’s side as the bad guys keep coming. But that never happens. She dismantles goon after goon with terrifyingly violent precision — her time in exile has made Sharon extremely brutal, and the end result is an action sequence straight out of John Wick.

2. Bucky's Deprogramming Flashback (Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching")

Image via Disney+

Sebastian Stan’s ability to emote without dialogue has been lauded since his re-appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and showcased since in subsequent Marvel projects, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. His Bucky Barnes is far more loquacious in this series, but he still speaks loudest when he doesn’t speak at all.

Of course, Bucky has the Wakandans to thank for having a life at all. He was given refuge in Wakanda, and thanks to Shuri and her team of scientists, Bucky’s Winter Soldier conditioning was expunged. Just how hard Bucky fought to be himself and how grateful he was to be rid of the programming became obvious in the opening scenes of Episode 4.

Having been confronted by Ayo, Bucky is reminded of what he owes the Wakandans. In a flashback scene, Ayo tests the scientists’ success by repeating the Winter Soldier activation key words. Bucky is convinced it won’t work, but Ayo soldiers on. She knows the Wakandans can defend themselves.

When Ayo is done and Bucky is still himself, he breaks down in tears as Ayo says, "You’re free." Stan’s performance is powerful as he lets the tears flow. This is a man who has been a prisoner in his own mind, and now he's been liberated. Is it any wonder he’s bawling his eyes out? Is there any wonder that we’re all bawling our eyes out? But the scene doesn’t only coast on Stan’s talents. The writers specifically charge Ayo with the task of de-programming Bucky because had the Winter Soldier still been active, Ayo is the warrior most capable of subduing him. As we see later in the episode, Ayo is not a warrior to be trifled with.

1. Sam Gets Denied a Loan (Episode 1, "New World Order")

Image via Disney+

When this Marvel spin-off was announced, none of us expected to be facing the reality of systemic racism through the eyes of Sam Wilson. We’ve already mentioned the immersive action set piece that kicked off the premiere, but that was just the spoonful of sugar to keep you watching until Sam faces some real-world issues. Sam and his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) meet with a loan officer to try and save her home and business, but are denied because Sam can’t provide any proof of income over the past five years — you know, when he was snapped out of existence by Thanos.

How can a man who literally didn’t exist for five years provide a bank statement of his income? He’s one of the most famous people alive, having saved the entire planet from an extraterrestrial madman, and yet the loan officer needs to see some guarantee that he’s going to make regular payments? It’s unlikely any of the white Avengers get asked these same questions, but the loan officer demands Sam answer them and then asks for a selfie in the exact same breath. The goalposts are always changing for some members of the community, and Sam comes face-to-face with the realization that even though he just returned from non-existence to save the entire world, not much has changed at all. He and Sarah leave, incensed but civil, because losing one’s temper in a situation like that would have ended badly for the siblings. It’s just one more thing a Black family isn’t allowed to do. The bank scene was so difficult to watch, and it was a precursor to the series' larger conversation about Sam’s identity as a hero in a world without Steve Rogers.

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stream every Friday on Disney+.

