From film one, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been interested in muckraking, in cutting the kid-friendly superhero genre with snarky humor, geopolitical dissections and emotionally complex conflicts. But it’s still been interested in being “kid-friendly,” as evidenced in its culture-shifting moments like the swooping shot of every hero in The Avengers, Spider-Man showing up on command in Captain America: Civil War, or Shuri screaming “What are those?!” in Black Panther. These moments, like the films they come from, are crafted for mass, family-friendly appeal, for four-quadrant consumption, for children to quote and act out at recesses for years to come.

This level of accessibility doesn’t seem to be of chief concern for the big MCU properties right now. After weeks of a Disney+ television show about a woman so consumed by grief that she imprisons people in a Lynchian mind-prison of eerie sitcom tropes, we’re now three episodes into the MCU’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And I simply have no idea what a kid would make of this globe-trotting morally complicated spy thriller series, a show that recasts our dead Captain America with a purposefully provoking symbol of white supremacy, a show that features one of our title characters wishing aloud he could throw away Captain America’s shield due to the messed up imperialist politics it represents, a show that features our other title character reckoning with the trauma of the many brainwashed murders he committed, a show that has these two title characters team up with an explicit villain to be the Hannibal Lecter to their Clarice Starling!

I’m not critical of these mature choices, nor do I think kids shouldn’t watch them. Introducing kids to more grown-up genre tropes through the spoonful of sugar that is superhero storytelling has been a foundational technique for media appreciation since Batman: The Animated Series and before. I’m just surprised and astonished at the levels and shades of darkness being approached in this particular series, in this particular episode, “Power Broker.”

All of this culminates the most viscerally in a gnarly, shipping container-set action sequence at the midpoint of the episode. As the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and the Dancin’ Baddy (Daniel Brühl) roughly interrogate a super-soldier serum-creating scientist (an excellent Olli Haaskivi), returning character Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) runs interference. Typically when she has shown up in the MCU, it’s to update us on her S.H.I.E.L.D. status and to provide a touch of weird romantic energy with the OG Captain America (Chris Evans), given that she’s the great-niece of OG Cap’s OG love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). While this dynamic isn’t necessarily “kid-friendly,” it’s at least attempting to live in a positive space, a jolt of romanticism among the punching and Infinity Stone-collecting.

That’s not so much the case in this Falcon and Winter Soldier episode. In this episode, Sharon Carter embarks on what I’d call the most brutal fight scene in the entire MCU, even more devastating and character-revealing than the excellent truck-top brawl in Episode 2. This is series writer/producer Derek Kolstad’s first credited episode, and while director Kari Skogland continues her propulsive, punchy work helming, you can feel the John Wick and Nobody writer’s mitts all over this sequence. With the obvious, powerful training of an isolated ex-special agent now on the fringes of the systems she used to work for — i.e., a John Wick or a Bob Odenkirk — Sharon dispatches the baddies after them with ruthless efficiency and an absolute disregard for the value of their lives. In beautifully composed long takes emphasizing the tactility and liveness of the stunt performers (and often VanCamp herself, it must be noted!), Sharon flings herself around these bodies, using them as fulcrums for her next move of destruction. She grabs joints and cracks them, grabs knives and stabs into flesh, grabs guns and shoots motherfuckers, grabs those same motherfuckers as meat shields for other motherfuckers to shoot into. It’s the exact kind of carnage you’d see in a Kolstad R-rated action-thriller, and it’s barely sanitized for the TV-14 “family-friendly” MCU engine. A lack of blood does not neuter its aggressive relationship with violence.

It is an absolute blast watching VanCamp (and her stunt performers, it must also be noted!) smash her way through this gripping, bravura piece of action filmmaking — and, frankly, watching her play a version of this character that has a tangible sense of agency and purpose that doesn’t involve smooching someone her great-aunt also smooched. I don’t even think it’s particularly exploitative or unmotivated; this is a show about the lines of morality blurring, about boundaries broken, about purposes and north stars suddenly shifting. This sequence is a natural evolution of these ideas made intensely, entertainingly physical. But in its raw, unyielding brutality and body count, I can’t help but think the MCU has sprinted past a line of kid-friendliness in this show it won’t be able to walk back from. I kinda hope it doesn’t, but I very much hope the kids who are watching just because it’s Marvel feel their brains opening, not suddenly snapped shut.

