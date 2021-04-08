Olli Haaskivi plays Dr. Nagel in a pivotal scene, and he broke it all down for us.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Season 1, Episode 3, "Power Broker."]

By my estimation, one man gives the standout performance of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Episode 3, "Power Broker." It's not Anthony Mackie, it's not Sebastian Stan, and it's not even Daniel Brühl (though his dance moves almost clinch it).

It's Olli Haaskivi. Not a famous MCU vet or movie star. A working actor, experienced on the stage and in lots of guest-starring roles on your favorite TV shows (Mr. Robot, The Deuce, The Sinner). He plays Dr. Wilfred Nagel in "Power Broker," a man who works with the mysterious title character to reproduce super-soldier serums for likely nefarious purposes. And he crushes the role, imbuing it with jangled nerves, surprising confidence, and even a bleakly playful sense of humor. I couldn't stop watching the guy, even as his more famous scene partners interrogated him, even as it kept cutting to a bonkers Sharon Carter action sequence!

I was lucky enough to chat with Haaskivi over Zoom, and we dove deeply into the process of the scene. Haaskivi explained his familiarity with the MCU (not much!), the feelings of failure when he first auditioned, the level of subterfuge involved in a Marvel screenplay, the luxury of rehearsing and playing with director Kari Skogland, the familial feeling on set, and the pure professionalism on display in his brief stunt. We also theorized on the identity of the Power Broker, what life feels like post-Blip, and whether or not Dr. Nagel could return in future MCU entries.

It's a fascinating conversation with a fascinating guy, and proof positive at the level of talent involved in every component of your favorite stuff.

