"I love that my beard is like this weird amorphous being on its own."

The first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have not lacked for big reveals, but one of the biggest was the introduction of John Walker (Wyatt Russell), AKA the U.S. government's hand-picked successor for the job of Captain America. Introduced at the very end of Episode 1, Episode 2 gave us some additional insight into the man tasked with following in Steve Rogers' footsteps — but the first thing those familiar with Wyatt Russell's previous roles might have noticed was his clean-shaven face.

That's because a great deal of Russell's filmography features the actor sporting some degree of an impressively lush beard, from the Black Mirror installment "Playtest" to Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some!! There are exceptions to this, of course, as Russell noted when I spoke with him recently as part of a Disney+ press event, but it was something he recognized as something which set his Falcon role apart from his past work.

Below, Russell answers all the questions about his beard I had time to ask, from whether there were conversations about John Walker having one to how it might have affected his portrayal of the character. It was a very short interview, but it's important to mention that while John Wilson might be clean-shaven in the show, when we spoke this week Russell's beard had returned to its full glory. (See the evidence below.)

Collider: So speaking for myself and my colleagues, we're big fans of your work, and we're also really big fans of your beard. So I want to ask about the journey of your beard in relation to this show, because clearly, of course, John Walker has no beard. Was that something that was a part of the conversation from the beginning, when you took on the role?

WYATT RUSSELL: Was it? I mean, I always think I assumed that he wouldn't have a beard, obviously, but the modern day warfare guys, they did have beards, so I thought maybe... There's a progression of what he looks like in the show a little bit. There was beard talk. It's kind of funny you bring that up. Zoie the producer, if she ever [sees ] this, will probably crack up, but also [experience] PTSD at the same time. Yeah, the beard was... No. It was never a possibility.

It sounds like it was discussed, though.

RUSSELL: It was discussed in different ways, different lengths. But much, much, much shorter, and would it be funnier, or not funnier...

You have had the beard for a lot of the work you've done recently. Was it weird to be without it?

RUSSELL: Not really because there are things that I had done — like Woman in the Window, I don't have a beard, or it's smaller, or it's a different kind of thing... I love that my beard is like this weird amorphous being on its own.

In Lodge 49 I had a beard, but in 22 Jump Street I didn't have a beard. I go back and forth and have different facial hair for different things. But people, I think, know me with a beard and it's funny. I don't know.

Did you feel like not having the beard helped you get into John Walker's head a little more?

RUSSELL: Yeah, I guess. Yeah. I mean, I would have been different. If you look at yourself in the mirror, once you get the outfit on, it's like, yeah. He looks like a guy who's supposed to be trying to be Steve Rogers in some way. I think the beard is maybe many years down the line for John. But I don't want to rule it out.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming now on Disney+.

