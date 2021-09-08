We’ve all been there. Every season, it seems like a hundred new anime titles are released, and it’s so easy to get lost in an endless sea of content. Should you go for a series that you’ve seen plastered all over news sites and getting tons of hype? Should you go for a certain genre? Should you watch something cool and obscure to impress fellow anime enthusiasts? Should you just give up and wait until next season when you’ve had time to thoroughly research every title?

It can be hard to decide what to watch with so many interesting anime coming out. But fear not! It doesn’t have to be scary or overwhelming; all anyone needs is a good place to start. So kick back, relax, and check out these promising fall anime that just might help you round out your watchlist.

Blue Period

Adapted from a manga of the same name, Blue Period is an anime that will follow second year student Yatora Yaguchi, a boy who is bored with life until he sees a painting done by an art club student. He becomes fascinated by art and decides to pursue it as a career after trying his hand at painting. The series is all about his struggles with honing his craft, learning about the depth and importance of art, and trying to explain his choices to his confused and hesitant parents. The short trailer for this title doesn’t show much, but it does have some nice animation and pretty visuals that provide hope for the series as a whole. It also boasts a plot that is heartfelt and able to reach out to the artist and dreamer in us all. Fans of coming-of-age, slice of life stories will probably find Blue Period especially interesting, so look out for its release in October.

Komi Can't Communicate

Another manga adaptation, Komi Can’t Communicate has already captured the hearts of readers with the humorous and relatable story of Shouko Komi, a girl who is popular due to her looks, but secretly struggles to communicate with others. The only person who knows about her problems is the stunningly average Hitohito Tadano. Hitohito decides to aid Shouko in her pursuit of making a hundred friends, and thus the journey begins. Anyone who enjoys romantic comedies should give this title a try when it comes out on October 7.

The Faraway Paladin

This fantasy series will tell the story of a human boy named Will, who has spent his life in a city of ruin being raised by three undead creatures. As he grows older, Will begins to wonder who he is and grows curious about the world he lives in. He starts a journey to uncover the secrets of the land of the undead and the gods that oversee it in order to become a Paladin. The trailers for this series have displayed amazing animation and character design, as well as a grand fantasy epic feel. If you’re looking to get lost on a grand adventure, tune in to the incredibly promising The Faraway Paladin on October 9.

The Vampire Dies in No Time

Another anime adaptation of a manga, The Vampire Dies in No Time focuses on Draluc, a vampire who loves games and is vulnerable to…pretty much everything; and Ronaldo, the vampire hunter that begrudgingly teams up with him. The two must work together to handle a number of threats, from other vampires to Ronaldo’s intense superiors, while also dealing with Draluc constantly dying. This silly and charming title is a win for fans of comedy and has a fun, supernatural feel that’s perfect for Halloween, so look forward to this series when it releases on October 4.

Visual Prison

Visual Prison is not only a supernatural title, but a musical one. This anime follows the lonely Ange Yuki; a boy who can’t seem to fit in anywhere. He leaves his hometown to go to Harajuku in the hopes of seeing the performance of a singer he admires and finds himself in the middle of a battle between two visual kei groups. Lost in the exciting performance, Ange is suddenly overcome by intense pain. What follows is a journey into the world of vampirism and visual kei that just might give Ange a place to belong. It’s a bit of a wild concept, but the over-the-top character designs, music, and intriguing plot presented in the trailer provide a lot of hope for this series. Fans of musicals and drama should watch out for this series, premiering October 9.

Mieruko-Chan

This anime adaptation of a popular manga follows Miko, a high school girl who suddenly gains the ability to see terrifying and hideous monsters that no one else can see. In order to protect her friend, Hana, she swallows her fear and stares down these creatures with indifference. The two have countless encounters with these creatures, with Hana being oblivious and Miko trying to be apathetic, as they go about their day to day life. A mix of horror and comedy that’s perfect for getting you in the Halloween spirit, fans of those genres should check out Mieruko-Chan on October 9.

Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru

Another wild concept entry, Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru is the story of timid bookstore employee Kosuke Mikado, a man who has been able to see ghosts since he was a child. When he meets Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist that is seemingly without fear, he is roped into being his assistant when Rihito realizes he can enter Mikado’s body by touching him and use it to perform exorcisms. The two grow closer as they solve cases together and try to find the cause of all the supernatural activity occurring around them. While some might be turned off of this title due to its “boys love” categorization, the trailer focuses much more on the supernatural, horror, and mystery aspects of the series, making it a promising supernatural thriller. People who enjoy those genres should watch out for this series, set to debut in October.

