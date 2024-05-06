The Big Picture Emily Blunt's most stressful stunt was her entrance in Mary Poppins Returns.

Blunt currently leads The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling in an epic showcase of moviemaking action, comedy, and romance.

Before The Fall Guy, Blunt starred in action-packed films like Edge of Tomorrow and Sicario to critical acclaim.

After being nominated for an Oscar, Emily Blunt returned to action in The Fall Guy, starring opposite Ryan Gosling. Although the film is an ode to stuntmen and is filled with daunting car chases and fights, Blunt told People that her most stressful stunt ever was actually her entrance sequence in Mary Poppins Returns. “That entrance was very stressful for me,” said Blunt. The musical sequel had the actress taking on Julie Andrews' iconic role, which didn't help her jitters when shooting her opening scene. In the interview, she said:

“I did three takes and I could see Rob gearing up to do another one. I was like, ‘Nope, no, no, no, I'm done.’ It was over."

The entrance sequence of Rob Marshall's 2018 film starts with the character in the clouds holding an umbrella, while she descends and walks into a close-up. The stunt wasn't as easy to pull off as viewers might've anticipated, which led the actress to only agree to three takes. Blunt's latest co-star (Gosling) was quick to share his appreciation for her Mary Poppins scene, calling it a "hell of an entrance". Another notable shot from the Disney musical features the titular character zooming backward to a bathtub, which in the actress' words, was a "slide" in comparison to the film's opening.

In The Fall Guy, Blunt stars as Jody Moreno, the director of a blockbuster action entitled Metal Storm. After the lead actor of her film goes missing, a down-and-out stuntman — and her ex-boyfriend — Colt Seavers is brought in to help find him and finish the movie. Jody and Colt may be exes, but as they embark on this journey filled with car flips and fire burns, their romance begins to reignite. The onscreen project directed by David Leitch includes several epic moments between Blunt and Gosling, including one that involves crying to Taylor Swift's breakup anthem, "All Too Well".

Before 'The Fall Guy', Emily Blunt Starred In Several Action-Packed Films

Before this recent acting credit, the actress delivered some notable, action-packed performances in other projects, including her kicking butts alongside Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow. The film follows a soldier in a fight against an alien occupation, who happens to relive the same day every time he dies mid-mission. Her role in the film led Blunt to win a Critics Choice Award for Best Action Actress. Aside from the 2014 sci-fi, she also starred as an FBI agent in Sicario, a ballerina in The Adjustment Bureau, and a final-girl-worthy mother in A Quiet Place.

See Blunt in The Fall Guy, currently in theaters.

