The Big Picture The Fall Guy showcases epic stunts and a power-packed cast, offering viewers a popcorn entertainer with heart.

Director David Leitch aims to provide an escapist experience, with drama, stakes, emotion, and plenty of fun included.

The film features compelling chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, promising an exciting and entertaining love story.

Director David Leitch’s love letter to stunt workers aka The Fall Guy hasn’t come out yet but is making waves already. The action-comedy starring recent Academy Award nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt made its world premiere at SXSW and garnered much love and praise from the critics, and has already made a place in history by setting a Guinness world record for its stunt work and that’s just the beginning of it. Total Films has unveiled new images from the feature which gives us another cool look into the movie and behind the scenes.

The first image sees Gosling along with co-star Stephanie Hsu taking a stroll, while another sees Blunt holding a spear-kind of weapon, all ready for some action. In another image, she is talking to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, probably giving him notes as she plays a movie director in the upcoming film. Speaking of notes, Leitch is seen in another image standing alongside Gosling and two other stunt men, who are dressed identically to Gosling, perfectly encapsulating the whole concept of the movie.

What’s ‘The Fall Guy’ About?

Close

The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers (Gosling), as a past-his-prime stuntman, who is engaged on a movie set, that is directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody (Blunt). Things take a hilarious turn when the lead actor goes missing and Colt is put on the task to find him and save Jody’s debut movie. With an exciting plot, epic stunts, and a power-packed cast, the movie is going to be one big popcorn entertainer. Leitch, a former stuntman, has made this feature with a lot of heart. He recently told Collider, that he hopes the movie provides an escape to its viewers, “When we made it, we really wanted to make a movie that people that go to the theater love to go to, and can be escapist, and dive into a world, and really have fun. It doesn't mean there's not drama and stakes and emotion.”

By the account of the trailer and previously released images the film has all the elements locked in along with a sparky banter and sizzling chemistry between Gosling and Blunt. “There's a love story in the middle of this that's really compelling and sweet and earnest because we have the best actors on the planet performing it. But you can really dive in and have fun and go on the rollercoaster ride like the movies we make,” Leitch explained.

The Fall Guy premieres on May 3 in the US. You can check out the new images above and get more details about the film with our guide here.