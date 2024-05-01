The Big Picture Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day surprised fans at The Fall Guy premiere by showing up dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head from SNL.

In what could only be described as a bizarre twist of fate or an epic marketing genius, Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day turned up at the Los Angeles premiere of Gosling's latest flick, The Fall Guy, not as themselves but as their Saturday Night Live alter egos, Beavis and Butt-Head. Yes, that's correct, the Oscar-nominated Ryan Gosling turned up to the premiere of his own movie as a cartoon character who routinely begs for "TP for my bunghole".

The evening began with Gosling stepping onto the red carpet in a mint-green Gucci suit, oozing the usual Hollywood glamour alongside co-star Emily Blunt. But the standard premiere fare took a sharp left turn when he re-emerged, this time sporting a blonde wig and a blue shirt screaming “Death Rock." Beside him, Is It Cake? presenter Day was dressed down in a gray "Skull" shirt, once again fully embracing the spirit of Butt-Head with an uncanny precision.

Why Did Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Dress as Beavis and Butt-Head?

The impromptu cosplay act wasn't their first rodeo. The dynamic duo initially debuted their live-action versions of America's favorite nincompoops during an SNL sketch on April 13. Gosling was hosting for his third time, and the sketch — where they played Dean and Jeff, who looked suspiciously like the iconic '90s slackers — quickly exploded online, racking up over 13 million views on YouTube.

In the skit, their antics distracted both a news anchor (played brilliantly by Heidi Gardner, who fought bravely against cracking up entirely) and a professor (Kenan Thompson) discussing the dangers of AI, leading to some serious on-camera crack-ups. The sketch was a comedic goldmine, notable for its ability to send the cast into fits of laughter. Gardner completely lost her professional composure on live TV, and Gosling was almost entirely out of character by the end of it, such was the level of breaking. It was the kind of TV that SNL legends are made of.

So, why bring this to the movie premiere? Why not? It’s clear that Gosling and Day were there to stir up some buzz and tip their hats to the fans who can’t get enough of their rendition of the teenage dirtbags. The movie, a fun action-filled romp which sees Gosling as a stuntman dispatched to do some real world heroics, has had a great marketing campaign to date and some more viral hits won't go amiss.

The Fall Guy opens on May 3rd.