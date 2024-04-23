The Big Picture Ryan Gosling performs stunts in The Fall Guy for authenticity, including a 12-story fall and Sydney Harbor bridge drag.

Stunt team highlights include driving double An Holladay and martial arts performer Justin Eaton blowing away director Leitch.

The star-studded cast of The Fall Guy includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, and Teresa Palmer. Premieres May 3.

The Fall Guy is near its release and fans are getting in in-depth look at all the facets of this movie including adrenaline-filled action sequences. Led by Ryan Gosling as a battered stuntman and Emily Blunt as his ex-girlfriend and movie director, the David Leitch movie is billed as a love letter to the stunt community and a new featurette shows us why. The movie has already set a Guinness World Record for its behind-the-scene action the new clip highlights all the stuntmen who are behind the epic action.

“I was happy to be the first actor to say ‘I don’t do my own stunts,’ but it was important that I do some of the stunts for authenticity in the film,” reveals Gosling of his stunt work in the film. “The whole opening sequence leads up to them dropping me 12 stories off of a building then I got dragged across the Sydney Harbor bridge,” he quips.

The Fall Guy Has an Incredible Stunt Team

“Ryan has an incredible aptitude for action, that being said, we did use four doubles,” informs Leitch. The makers aimed to recruit the best in the stunt industry as the movie features Gosling as a stuntman who goes out on a mission to find the missing leading actor of the film. Stunt designer Chris O Hara elaborated on the work of An Holladay, “Who’s our driving double. An is brilliant at rolling, driving, and jumping.” Adds Holladay of his work, “The adrenaline rush I used to get racing I now get that doing stunts.”

All the martial arts stunts in the movie are performed by Justin Eaton. “He just really blew me away with his skill level,” says Leitch. “All the fire burns and car hits that’s parkour-like that’s Ben Jenkins,” tells Gosling, while Troy Brown did all the jumps, “This is a big chapter in my life people are going big on this show, breaking records, I’m just glad to join the party,” Brown says of his 150 ft jump in the movie.

The movie also cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, a famous action film star, Winston Duke as Dan Tucker, Colt's best friend, Hannah Waddingham as producer Gail Meyer, Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan, Tom's assistant, and Teresa Palmer. The Fall Guy premieres on May 3 in the US. You can check out the new featurette below and get more details about the film with our guide here.