The Big Picture Universal Pictures is gearing up for the release of The Fall Guy with a clever marketing campaign featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The movie, directed by David Leitch, follows stuntman Colt Seavers as he returns to the industry after a career-changing accident.

The cast playfully inserts themselves into parody posters of classic Universal films, adding a modern twist to The Fall Guy's storyline.

The Fall Guy is about to make its way to theaters, and Universal Pictures is putting together a marketing campaign to show viewers how important the movie is for their blockbuster legacy. In a new featurette designed to promote the upcoming film, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt can be seen in a conference room, before Hannah Waddingham walks in to discuss how to relate David Leitch's upcoming story to other classic Universal productions. The stars of The Fall Guy even prepared a slides presentation with Gosling and Blunt's faces inserted into historical movie posters from across the years.

The first title they wanted to tackle directly was Oppenheimer, last year's smash hit about how the titular scientist changed the history of the world due to his work on the Manhattan Project. Placing Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in a parody poster with the title "Fallenheimer" projected on a screen seems ironic, considering Blunt herself was a part of the original Oppenheimer's cast. After the reference to Christopher Nolan's latest movie is over, the cast moves on towards different Universal titles, including Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Notting Hill. In the end, Gosling plans to perform a motorcycle stunt over the shark from Jaws, before Blunt jokingly reminds him that he's afraid of water and finds motorcycles noisy.

The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), a bright stuntman who isn't afraid of anything. While Colt was enjoying the romance he was developing alongside camera operator Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), a terrible accident derails his career, making Colt disappear from the entertainment industry. But more than a year later, Jody has the opportunity to become an acclaimed director when she's hired to helm a blockbuster, and destiny places Colt on the set of her movie in his comeback to show business. At the same time, the star of the movie, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) vanishes, with Colt having to solve the mystery behind his disappearance.

Who Directed 'The Fall Guy'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

David Leitch, the filmmaker behind titles such as Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, directed The Fall Guy for Universal. Before he became a director, Leitch worked in the stunt department of many different productions, which is why that corner of the movie industry is a central point of The Fall Guy's plot. The script for the upcoming story was written by Drew Pearce, and it's based on the television series of the same name created by Glen A. Larson. Almost forty years after the show came to an end, Gosling takes over the big screen in order to bring a modern version of Colt to life.

You can check out the new featurette from The Fall Guy above, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 3.