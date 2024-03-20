The Big Picture David Leitch's upcoming film, The Fall Guy, promises to be action-packed with insane stunts.

Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a washed-up stuntman embarking on a dangerous mission to find a missing star.

Leitch, known for his work in John Wick and Deadpool 2, pushes boundaries with the stunts in The Fall Guy.

The action never stops in the pulse-pounding promo material for David Leitch’s upcoming film, The Fall Guy, and we’d like to keep it that way. We’re just a little over a month until the movie’s arrival on May 3, and yet another trailer has dropped, showing off even more incredible—if not completely insane—stunts. Keeping Ryan Gosling in the driver’s seat, the trailer takes him to new heights with even more thrilling stunts.

In The Fall Guy, Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a washed-up stuntman who’s done one too many barrel rolls during his career. Finding it hard to land a job, Colt eventually finds work on an action-packed sci-fi flick - but there’s a catch. As luck would have it, the director behind his latest gig is none other than his ex, Jody (Emily Blunt), who will be making her grand debut with the film. Working alongside someone you still carry a flame for is hard enough, but things get even more messy when the production’s leading man (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing. Putting himself in a dangerous position, Colt risks life and limb to track down the film’s star and get the filming schedule back on track, using everything he’s learned during his career to do so.

Always one to raise the bar, not only did Leitch go all out with the stunts in The Fall Guy, but the cast is also absolutely stacked with familiar names and faces from every corner of the industry. Included in the lineup is Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, who previously teased that she would be “absolutely unrecognizable” in the action-heavy film, Winston Duke (Us), Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches).

David Leitch Puts His All Into The Fall (Guy)

Mirroring his main character’s zest for life and all things action performance, Leitch poured every last bit of his vision and heart into The Fall Guy. In the past, the stunt professional-turned-filmmaker earned credits for such titles as John Wick, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2, bringing his lengthy experience in flips, spills, and crashes along with him. Leitch’s background adds an undeniable layer to the stunts landed in his films, and he’s teased that The Fall Guy goes even bigger, with the team adding in a handful of moves that just don’t happen in Hollywood anymore. He’s even said that audiences should be prepared to be extra impressed by Gosling who may end up giving the industry’s most famous actor to do his own stunts, Tom Cruise, a run for his money.

Check out the latest trailer for The Fall Guy above and read more about it in our all-encompassing guide while you wait for the film’s May 3 arrival.

