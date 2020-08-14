‘Fall Guys’ Levels Ranked from Worst to Best

25 levels, 4 categories, 1 winner. That’s the simple setup for Fall Guys. But winning the crown isn’t that easy. You’ll have to be the fastest, the smartest, the luckiest, and the pluckiest* if you want to grab the Crown, get your victory pose, and earn some more credits for in-game swag.

But not all levels — or mini-games — are created equally. There are races that test your pathing skills and button-mashing timing, team battles that put your cooperation skills on display, and survival rounds that see if you’ve got the grit to hang in there. That’s all well and good, but server lag, clunky mechanics, and, sometimes, overly simplistic level design can ruin a good time. I’ve seen people just straight give up and throw themselves into the slime rather than take another run at Tip Toe or See-Saw; better to start all over than play a level you hate.

So with that in mind, I present my very own and totally subjective ranking of the available levels in Fall Guys, including the newest mini-game that made its way into the main game from a popular Beta test round. Plus, a poll for you to tell us which level is your favorite!

Here’s a recap of the available rounds:

Race:

Dizzy Heights: Dash through a dizzying array of obstacles to reach the finish line! Spinning plates, rolling balls and yet more spinning plates stand between your Fall Guy and qualification. Keep your eye on the prize or end up eliminated!

Avoid the moving doors and race to the finish line! Tip Toe: A hidden pathway stands between the Fall Guys and qualification! Contestants must find a safe route through trial and error, keeping an eye out for any shaky tiles will fall away when stepped on.Work as a team to find the safe route and then betray your friends in a final jump to the finish!

Survival:

Jump Club: Dodge the swinging arms to qualify! Fall Guys must avoid being dunked into the slime by perfectly timing their jumps over the giant rotating beams. Keep an eye on the opposition too—a well timed grab might throw other Fall Guys off their rhythm and send them sprawling to their elimination below!

Team:

Egg Scramble: Collect Eggs for your team! Fall Guys must scramble to pile eggs in their team’s basket, with the least successful team getting eliminated when time runs out. Once all the central eggs have been accounted for the stealing begins, so be sure to protect your golden eggs that are worth 5 whole points!

Finals:

Fall Mountain: A giant golden crown hovers at the top of Fall Mountain; a gauntlet of thundering boulders and spinners that is sure to challenge even the most experienced Fall Guy. First one to grab the crown claims victory!

(*Because you have to “pluck” a tail from the competition, get it? I’m sorry…)

What follows is my very level-headed and not at all rage-influenced ranking of the Fall Guys levels from worst to best. But you can vote for which one you think is the best in this poll!