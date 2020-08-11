‘Fall Guys’ First Patch Brings in a New Level and Kicks out Cheaters

Fall Guys is absolutely some of the most fun I’ve had playing games this year. It’s top silly even at its most frustrating lows and chaotic highs. If you haven’t played the phenomenon-in-the-making or seen any of the memes on social media, essentially it’s a party battle royale where you and up to 59 of your closest jelly bean buddies, race, chase, and first-place your way to the top to grab the winner’s crown. Then you collect your loot, maybe buy a costume or emote, and do it all again until you fall asleep. It’s easy, breezy fun … as long as you don’t take it so seriously that you either resort to cheating or rage-quit over what’s basically a children’s game.

Some over-enthusiastic players have taken issue with the game’s inherent flaws and hackable programming since its release just a week ago. The good news is that the Devs over at Mediatonic are on the case: Not only has there been, reportedly, a significant reduction in cheaters but the game’s first patch is on its way tomorrow! The big change is that a brand new level is coming to the game, and it makes its way over from the Beta where it was a fan-favorite. Their Steam blog (man, there sure are a lot of places to keep up with and keep track of these folks…) promises some in-game rewards for players to make up for frustrations, but more official content coming to the game includes new levels, costumes, and features in the weeks and months ahead. But that’s in the future…

So what else is coming to Fall Guys with tomorrow’s patch?

Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation

Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high frame-rate on levels like Tip Toe

Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations ( Boo! Say goodbye to this meme!

Addressed some collisions in Block Party allowing players to bypass the blocks

Fixed Parties sometimes failing due to too many requests

Addressed some special characters causing display issues in player names

Fixed Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in specific regions

PC only – Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC

For future updates, be sure to tune into the Fall Guys Twitter account, which seems to be both more active and more informative than the game’s blog itself. Here’s how they shared the news and patch notes: