‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ Launch Trailer Preludes the Multiplayer Madness to Come

As promised, one of this month’s free PlayStation Plus games for subscribers is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the online multiplayer party battle game that’s just arrived on PS4. From developers Mediatonic and distributor Devolver Digital, the cutesy, tournament-styled, puzzle platforming, survival-of-the-fittest game pits you and 59 of your closest friends (or total strangers) against each other to see who wins a chicken dinner when it’s all said and done. The game recently enjoyed a fun-filled technical beta that showed off just a fraction of Fall Guys‘ many titles, mini-games, solo levels and team battles, in addition to a hint at the many, many cosmetic options that will be available to earn (and probably purchase) in the main game.

The problem is, Fall Guys proved so popular at launch that the game’s servers are already getting crushed, and, at last check, Mediatonic was pushing pause on PS4 character creation to take a bit of the pressure off of things:

We tried to secretly bring the servers back online but 100,000 of you all came flooding back in lol. To cope with this, we're temporarily disabling account creation for PS4! We'll let you know as soon as it's back! Thanks for your patience! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

That’s to be expected on launch day and shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s watched a buzzy game prepare to welcome the masses. What was slightly surprising was CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account reaching out to Mediatonic with cheeky condolences:

We’re sure things will smooth out sooner than later, and then we can get back to battlin’!

Check out the trailer below: