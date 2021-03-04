Can you guess what they are based on silhouettes alone?

We've spent a lot of time talking about the runaway success of Valheim over the last month, but lest we forget the indie industry darling Fall Guys. The bean battle royale sold well over 11 million copies on Steam alone as of early last December, just a few months after its August release. That number doesn't account for PS4 / PS5 sales (where it's currently discounted) and will certainly rise once the uber-popular game becomes playable on Switch and Xbox this summer. That's one big reason that Epic Games opted to buy out Mediatonic, the relatively small studio behind the hit. So what's ahead for the future of the title?

Currently dubbed Fall Guys: 4041, the future-themed Season 4 is still in development and no hard release date has been revealed just yet. Beans around the world are staying warm during the game's Winter Knockout, but the thaw might be coming soon. Mediatonic teased new costumes coming to the next season. If you keep an eye toward the future (with a little bit of 80s retro aesthetic), that might help you figure out what they're going to be based on silhouettes alone. No worries if you don't though. They'll be revealing the first look at new costumes tomorrow on all of their social channels.

Check out the Fall Guys Season 4 silhouettes below and make your best guess now ahead of tomorrow's reveal:

