Season 4 of Fall Guys started to creep into my playthrough this morning, unannounced and unheralded. Retro, neon skylines hovered on the horizon while my little samurai bean stumbled its way through lasers, forcefields, swimmy cubes, and all manner of super-springy platforms that wanted nothing more than to yeet m'bean into the great beyond. It was glorious.

Now, Season 4 of Fall Guys is here in earnest for players all around the world, so we've put together a list of new levels / rounds that await you, as well as a look at new features added in today's latest update.

Here's the official synopsis if you've been under a bean-shaped rock these last few months:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues its fun-filled fumble through time and space with the launch of Season 4 on PC and PlayStation platforms. Astronauts, aliens and the funkiest looking Fall Guys this side of synthwave will bumble their way through a sci-fi inspired Season packed with seven new Rounds, plus oodles of challenges, costumes and delicious features!

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

You can find full patch notes from the latest update courtesy of the game's official page, but we've included highlights below, including the new levels, features, modes, and more:

New Feature: Squads Mode! Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round!

Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if of you win the final Round! New Round Type: Squad Race. Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line: The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters!

Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line: The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters! New Round Type: Squad Survival Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game!

Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game! New Feature: Daily Challenges Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards!

Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards! New Currency: Crown Shards Earn 60 Crown Shards to transform them into a shiny new crown! Collect Shards through Challenges and Squads, and check your balance in the Show Selector screen.

Season 4 Rounds:

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Skyline Stumble - Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers!

^ This one was an absolutely brain-scrambler to battle through the first time but has quickly become one of my favorites. It's a great introduction to the new look of Fall Guys' 80s aesthetic and the many, many traps, trips, and tropes they employ.

Hoverboard Heroes - Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination!

^ Haven't had a chance to check this one out yet, so let us know if you've come across this level!

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Basketfall - Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs...and triple hoops!

^ I immediately got turned around from the jump and couldn't remember if I was supposed to shoot basketballs into the goals that were the same color as my team ... or the opposite. So, I just played defense instead. Poorly.

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Short Circuit - A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem!

^ Another great, quick level that's like a shrunk-down version of Skyline Stumble. The only thing I wish this racing level had was a mini-map showing you just how far behind or ahead (LOL) you are during the course of the round.

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Power Trip - Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination!

^GASP! A team level I actually like?! This one is super-fun. Grab a battery and walk around, lighting up squares with your team's color. Or, play defense and steal batteries from opposing team players so your teammates can turn their squares back to your color. Easy-peasy and a lot of fun.

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Big Shots - Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know.

^ This one was nuts the first time I had a chance to try it. It basically comes down to luck whether or not you're going to get one-shotted by the planet Saturn or held in place by a competitor just in time for a horseshoe magnet to boink off your bean-skull.

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Roll On - It’s Roll Out...but a race!? In this classic themed Round, 60 players dash to the finish line over a series of rambunctious rotating drums. Don’t fall off!

^ Combining a race round with Roll Out was so simple it's genius. This one doesn't sport the 80s aesthetic so much, but it's a nice upgrade to familiar levels that were starting to feel a little stale.

Check out a sample of the new gameplay thanks to the brand new Season 4 launch trailer:

