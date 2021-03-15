The future of Mediatonic's Devolver Digital title Fall Guys looks bright. Literally. The upcoming and highly anticipated Season 4 of the bean-brawlin' multiplayer heads to the 41st century in a neon-colored cityscape, as revealed in a new cinematic trailer. The release date for said season was also confirmed, and it might just be arriving sooner than you think:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will teleport 2021’s most memeable jelly beans to a neon-drenched Blunderdome of the future, when Season 4 warps into view on March 22nd for PS4 and PC.

Players won't just be getting a new setting, but all new games to play and antagonists to battle along the way:

Astronauts, alien invaders and even mysterious Beans In Black will try to outrun their rivals in a maxed-out season that’s loaded with 7 radiant new Rounds, fluorescent fashion, emotes and loads more as they party like it's 4041.

And as the Devolver Digital folks put it, "There’s definitely something a bit ‘suspicious’ about that new trailer..." which you can watch for yourself right here:

Devolver Digital had a few more closing words for Fall Guys fans out there:

We can't wait to bring you more exciting updates closer to release, but for now get ready to Roll On to a Skyline Stumble and take some Big Shots...but be careful not to Power Trip as you stumble into the future.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Stumble over to fallguys.com, join Discord and follow @FallGuysGame for regular updates and continue your inevitable failure in front of the whole world.

