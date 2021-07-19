It's time to suit up in your best adventurer's garb and dive into Season 5 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout! You may also want to bring some bug spray and a machete as this season will have players competing in jungle-themed levels.

Alongside the new theme will be a new battle pass including costumes, nicknames, crowns, kudos, patterns, colors, and nameplates. Players can also look forward to Squads being added into the game as well, making it much easier to play with friends. Squads look to be available in groups of 4, trios, and duos for any size party.

The Cinematic trailer showcases several new skins and possible obstacles players can expect, though no official information has been released. Some new costumes spotted in the trailer appear to be explorers, a finely dressed alpaca, a palm tree, and a mummy wearing a false crown! The most obvious new obstacle seen is the adorable triceratops chasing the frantic Beans over a cliff. As they fall down the cliff they appear to have to navigate a pachinko machine and eventually dodge some swinging mallets, bouncy pads, and falling platforms. Regardless of what is being added, players can expect similar content added in previous seasons such as levels, game modes, and fame levels. New events are planned in Season 5 as well!

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

RELATED: 'Fall Guys' to Yeet Its Way Onto Switch *and* Xbox This Summer

From a medieval theme to a winter theme, and even futuristic, Mediatonic has always created delightful levels and the jungle theme looks to add even more. The developers also included the famous Indiana Jones switch-a-roo as no jungle temple is complete without it. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 sprints onto consoles and PC July 20 and looks to be an absolute delight! Well, except for maybe that sinister-looking Bean sitting alone in a dark room full of tv monitors ... Check out the cinematic trailer for Season 5 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout below!

KEEP READING: Valve Announces Steam Deck Handheld for Portable PC Gaming

Share Share Tweet Email

'Knives Out 2': Cast, Filming Details, Netflix Deal & Everything We Know So Far Get ready for another thrilling investigation with Daniel Craig and another star-packed ensemble!

Read Next

Justin Joy (7 Articles Published) Justin has been diving into fantasy worlds since he can remember. He is a certified nerd who has a deep love of reading, writing, and eating as much food as humanly possible. You can typically find him taking shelter from the sun playing video games or braving the elements in order to walk his two adorable Australian Shepherds. More From Justin Joy