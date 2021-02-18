Fall Guys has been quite the fun success story for Mediatonic and Devolver Digital since launching on PS4 and PC (yes, it's on PC) last summer. But this summer, a season that should be far better than its 2020 counterpart for numerous reasons, Nintendo Switch and Xbox players will have the chance to get in on that fun.

The multiplayer one-bean-takes-all battler was announced for a Summer 2021 release on the Switch yesterday during an odd and rather sleepy Nintendo Direct. Microsoft followed up today with the news that, yes, Fall Guys would also be making its way onto the Xbox family of consoles in that same time frame. No hard and fast dates have been announced just yet, but we're hoping for more on that front as Season 3.5 continues.

Here's how Devolver, Xbox, and Fall Guys announced the news:

You can also check out more details delightful snark over at the official Fall Guys site for both the Switch and Xbox release. Perhaps we'll soon get more news about a PS5 update / upgrade for the game, especially since Fall Guys will be playable on the Xbox Series X|S, along with hopes for cross-platform play. With this many places to play and a focus on community as much as competition, cross-platform accessibility is an absolute must. Stay tuned to see if and when that becomes available. Until then, keeps those beans a'jumpin'!

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Share Share Tweet Email

Jesse Plemons to Lead Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ as DiCaprio Moves to Supporting Plemons reportedly passed on Jordan Peele's new movie for the role.