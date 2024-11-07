Netflix is no stranger to having some of the most-talked-about movies on its platform, and the latest example of this is a Christmas flick that has everyone buzzing. Fall Into Winter, the holiday romantic comedy starring Lori Loughlin (Full House) and James Tupper, was recently added to Netflix and made a quick run into the top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot behind The Infiltrator, the Bryan Cranston-led political thriller that also premiered on the platform at the start of the month. Fall Into Winter follows Kelly (Loughlin) as she has to work next to her nemesis Brooks (James Tupper), her brother’s high school best friend who now owns half of Kelly’s family-owned candy shop. The film currently sits at a 27% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and does not yet have enough reviews to register a critic score.

Fall Into Winter was written by Cara J. Russell and directed by T.W. Peacocke. Russell made her screenwriting debut in the 2014 TV movie Heavenly Match, which stars Brendan Penny and LeToya Yuckett. She also wrote The Knight Before Christmas, the Netflix Original holiday movie starring Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse, and she most recently penned A Royal Date for Christmas, another holiday movie starring Damon Runyan and Danica McKellar. As for Peacocke, he is best known for directing seven episodes of Schitts Creek, the sitcom starring Eugene and Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara that went off the air in 2020. He also directed several episodes of Pure, the drama starring Ryan Robbins and Jessica Clement which follows a newly-elected pastor determined to rid his community of drug traffickers.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

Rounding out the top of the Netflix top 10 at #1 is Meet Me Next Christmas, the holiday flim starring Christina Milian and DeVale Ellis, with Time Cut, the horror slasher starring Outer Banks breakout Madison Bailey falling in a close second. The Secret Life of Pets has also been a mainstay in the Netflix top 10, along with Harold and the Purple Crayon, Zachary Levi’s box office flop. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Just Go With It is also in the Netflix top 10, along with the horror film Don’t Move.

Fall Into Winter Release Date January 28, 2023 Director T.W. Peacocke Writers Cara J. Russell

