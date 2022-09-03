No, it's not the climb, it's Fall, a new adrenaline-fueled survivor thriller from Lionsgate, and it's coming to Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD very soon. The new film will be released on Digital starting September 27, 2022. Following its digital release, Fall will be released to Blu-ray and DVD on October 18, 2022.

Fall is a new high-stakes thriller from director Scott Mann, who previously worked on Heist and The Tournament. The film tells the story of Becky, played by Grace Caroline Currey, a climber who, after the death of her boyfriend, finds herself paralyzed by grief. But when her best friend Hunter, played by Virginia Gardner, invites her to climb a remote and abandoned radio tower, Becky jumps at the chance in the hopes that the return to a once beloved hobby will help her to move on.

However, after their treacherous 2,000 feet climb, the pair finds themselves trapped at the top with no way back down. The friends will have to use their expert climbing skills in order to help them survive their unforgiving circumstances. The prospect of such a high-rise predicament is certainly enough to give anyone a severe case of vertigo, and is not for the faint of heart.

The new film comes from the producers of 47 Meters Down, the 2017 survivor horror that followed some very unlucky cage divers. And it looks like Fall is certainly following in the genre of survival thriller that just might inspire you to cancel your next vacation. You might want to reschedule your next hike before watching this movie.

In addition to Currey and Gardner, the new film also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who previously starred in the AMC series The Walking Dead as the baseball bat-carrying villain Negan. Mason Gooding of Booksmart also stars in the film.

Fall will be released on Digital starting September 27, 2022. Fall will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 18, 2022. The film will be available for the suggested retail prices of $39.99 for its Blu-ray + Digital release, and $29.96 for its DVD release. Fall is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 107 minutes. Though it still might be a wait before you can watch Fall from the comfort of your home, with both feet firmly on the ground, you can catch the thrilling trailer for the film below.