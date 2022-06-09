With the summer movie season in full swing, Lionsgate has launched the trailer, poster, and release date for its upcoming survival film, Fall, set for August 12 later this season.

The teaser trailer, released on Lionsgate's YouTube page, depicts a long tracking shot skyrocketing up the side of a radio tower, revealing a sense of its massive scale. The shot ends at the very top of the tower, showing two characters trapped as one holds onto the rope of another. As she lets go, her friend falls and the trailer cuts to black with its simple, yet effective title, Fall, with the letters lined up vertically. Viewers won't have to wait too long be thrilled by the movie as the disaster thriller is set to arrive in just a couple months. Along with the trailer, Lionsgate also unveiled a synopsis for the film which gives more insight into what the plot will be about, as well as a terrifying new poster — especially if you're afraid of heights.

While specific plot details still remain unknown, the synopsis suggests that Fall will follow a similar premise to other films of the same genre, now with a new and unique location. The simple yet effective premise echoes past thrillers such as Frozen (2010), which depicted a group of friends trapped on a ski lift, and 47 Meters Down, which took place in a trapped shark cage underwater.

The film is directed by Scott Mann, known for films such as Heist and The Tournament, and stars Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Writers for Fall include Mann and Jonathan Frank and it is produced by Christian Mercuri, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Mann

Fall drops its way into theaters on August 12. Check out the trailer and poster down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Fall: