While the best advice when in a high-up place is "Don't look down," creators of the indie survival thriller Fall are looking ahead to a sequel to the film that premiered in August 2022. A new report is stating that British producer Tea Shop Productions and the film's director Scott Mann are currently in talks about a follow-up and are currently discussing ideas and pitches for the second film.

The new report of the thriller sequel comes from Deadline, who points towards the success that the film has seen both in digital marketplaces and on streaming services. Following its August premiere, the film went on to be released on Digital in September 2022 followed by Blu-ray and DVD the next month in October. In total, the film grossed $22 million on a budget of just $5 million. Fall went on to arrive on streaming services, debuting on Netflix in international markets and placing in the Top 10 during its debut in four territories. The film is available at Starz in the U.S. The plan is reportedly to get the project started later this year.

Deadline also provided some quotes from Tea Shop co-founders James Harris and Mark Lane, citing the simple and focused premise that led to audiences checking out the movie from the trailers and spreading the film via word of mouth. “We were pleasantly surprised by how everybody has such a visceral reaction to it,” said Harris. “It is one of those movies where word of mouth really helps.” Harris continued, "Being in control of the marketing materials was important. You can make a good movie but unless you present companies with a way to market it, a lot of the time they mess it up. It was quite important for us to say, ‘Shove it,’ to people and control how to do the marketing.” Lane added, “It’s an easy thing for people to pick up on a streamer. You can see the concept in the poster image and we’re finding that if people try it, they are getting hooked instantly.” Commenting on a Fall sequel, Harris said: “We’ve got a couple of ideas we’re kicking around … We don’t want to make something that feels like a copycat or less than the first one.”

What Is Fall About?

The story of Fall follows best friends Becky and Hunter, played by Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Virginia Gardner (Gaslit), respectively who scale to the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower in the desert and become stranded at the top. The film chronicles the duo attempting to escape this life-threatening situation. Additional cast members include Mason Gooding (Scream VI) and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It isn't clear if any of the cast members will be returning for the sequel, especially with Morgan set to reprise his role as Negan in the spin-off series of the popular AMC series, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Fall is now available on Digital, Blu-Ray, and On-Demand. The film can be streamed on Starz in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.