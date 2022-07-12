If the story of famed climber Alex Honnold that was laid out in Free Solo made your palms sweat, get ready for that and more in a trailer released by Lionsgate Films for their upcoming thriller, Fall. The Scott Mann helmed film will push the boundaries of not only its leading characters, but also the nerves of audience goers. Known for his work behind sweat-inducing thrillers including 2015’s Heist and 2009’s The Tournament, if Mann can keep up the momentum built in Fall’s trailer, the film stands the chance of exhausting viewers with its on-edge plotline.

In the trailer, which runs the possibility of revealing too many of its thrilling moments, we’re introduced to a climbing couple who are making their way up a slick rock face. It’s a beautiful sunny day, perfect for climbing, but tragedy strikes when the boyfriend (Mason Gooding) takes a fall that proves to be deadly. Recovering from the loss of her best friend and soulmate, Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) takes a long hiatus from climbing. That is until her friend Hunter (Virginia Gardner) somehow convinces Becky to go on a harrowing climb up a 2,000-foot rickety radio tower. It’s an interesting way to face your fear of heights after watching your boyfriend fall to his death right before your eyes and no longer being in climbing shape after your year-long break, but whatever floats your boat, Becky!

As the friends make their way up the tower, the trailer ominously points to how dilapidated the hunk of metal is until - you guessed it - the ladders fall off the sides. Luckily (or not, depending on how you look at it), the gals have made it to the top, but are now left without cell phone reception, water, or a way down. The rest of the trailer shows them desperately attempting to reach their belongings in hopes of being rescued. And here’s our friendly PSA to always tell someone where you’re going when you’re doing any sort of outdoorsy activity!

Image via Lionsgate

Like we said, the trailer gives away a lot of the plot and while we’re sure there’s plenty of stomach churning moments to come, it feels like the big heart pounders have already been revealed. It also looks like half of the movie will take place on top of the radio tower, something that could either make or break the film. Along with the younger stars, the film will also feature the talents of Jeffrey Dean Morgan who plays Becky’s father. Morgan and Mann have teamed up together before on Heist which featured a solid lineup of talent including Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, and Kate Bosworth.

Whether Fall will live up to the pulse pounding introduction that it’s putting out remains to be seen, but with Mann both serving as the film’s director and co-writer alongside Jonathan Frank, we’re willing to take a trust fall and see if it catches us. Fall plummets into theaters on August 12, and you can check out the trailer below.