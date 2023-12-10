The Big Picture Kate Siegel reveals the backstory of her character, Camille L'Espanaye, in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Siegel meticulously crafted all elements of her character's backstory, from her origins to struggles with intimacy, to her acceptance of her death.

Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher is streaming on Netflix now.

For those of us taking in content - whether it be on the big or small screen — we’re watching the finished product unfold after months or even years of preparation, execution, and post-production. In a rare glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, The Fall of the House of Usher star Kate Siegel opened up to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff about the backstory of her character, Camille L’Espanaye. During her drop by with Nemiroff on a recent installment of Ladies Night, Siegel divulged everything (and we mean everything) there is to know about the damage-control daughter of Bruce Greenwood’s Roderick Usher. So, if you felt the character’s three-episode arc wasn’t enough (we sure could’ve used more Camille!) now’s your chance to discover more about her past, unattainable future, and her boundary-crossing relationship with her assistants, Toby (Igby Rigney) and Beth aka Tina (Aya Furukawa).

Never a better place to start than the beginning, Siegel gave a well-rounded explanation of Camille’s roots and how she came to find herself dining alongside her step-siblings, aunt, and father, saying,

"So, I believe that Camille and her family were Roma, and Roderick Usher came across them one time near Spain and slept with my mom. I grew up in that way. I was a little bit of a con artist kid and doing all of that, and then I found out when I was 18 that my dad was Roderick Usher, and he asked me to come be with him. I went to my mother and my mother said, ‘18 years ago, I slept with the devil. If you are going to this man… you are making the choice to go be with the devil and I wash my hands of you,’ and, ‘What will happen to you?’ I was enticed by the money. I was just this wild kid, so I left. And that's sort of why when the monkey is about to rip my face off, I get it, because I was like, ‘This was inevitable.’"

Camille Finds Peace in Her "Horrific" Death

For some, her character’s inner reaction to her demise at the hands of an angry monkey in the show’s third episode may ring a bell as her last line and send-off was, “Fuck it, I got mine.” As one could imagine, Siegel was beyond stoked that this is how her character would meet her end, meticulously planning from the start how she would deliver her farewell.

"I knew it from the second I got the script how it went. There's this thing that happens, there's this beautiful structure to that scene, which is like you get this slow, slow, slow, slow, creeping up, slow creeping up, slow creeping up, slow creeping up, and a dénouement that bottoms out at, ‘Fuck it, I got mine,’ and then she gets her face ripped off by the monkey! And it's such a weird structure, so that ‘fuck it, I got mine,’ has to be absolutely angelic almost, like true acceptance and a true understanding that she got the information she needed about her sister and that her sister was messing with those chimps, and she was right, and that was it, but this has to happen and there's no other way. So it's acceptance, which is the plié, which lets you, the audience, envision how horrific that death must have been."

In Another Life, Camille Would Be a Potter

Another piece of the twisted puzzle for Camille and the rest of the Usher children comes when Carla Gugino’s Verna, the sinister presence stalking each member of the family, brings up what could’ve been. This unveiling points to all the wonderful and selfless things the family would have accomplished had they not been so greedy. For Camille, Siegel says that she still would have been working with “dirt” just in a very different way.

"They don’t say it for Camille, but I know what Camille would have been. So, the whole thing is that she works with dirt, right? She moves and spins in dirt. I think Camille would have been a potter. She would have made things with dirt in her hands. But once she kind of distanced herself from her family, her family of birth, she couldn’t get dirty anymore. She couldn’t get intimate anymore. Everything went internal. And so, that desire to work with dirt came out this way. It’s very sad."

Siegel Says Camille Struggles with Intimacy

One of the most shocking twists in The Fall of the House of Usher was when the audience discovered that Camille’s relationship with her assistants went far beyond that of your typical business pairing. The duo were not only always by Camille’s side, but we saw the trio engage in an intimate post-work moment together. Of course, Siegel had delicately and thoughtfully worked this aspect of Camille’s life out as well. Breaking down exactly how she viewed her character’s sexuality, Siegel said,

"So what I did in my internal work, and eventually asked Igby [Rigney] and Aya [Furukawa] if me imagining this was okay — and it's weird because everything's weird — anyway, I came up with puppy play. It's a very specific kink where you pretend that your partner is a dog, is a puppy dog. You play fetch and roll over and play dead, and you scratch behind their ears. It's very subservient. In Camille's house, if you look, there are cages, leashes, masks, all of that, dog toys. And Mike was like, ‘That's ridiculous. We're not doing it.’ And I was like, ‘Listen, hear me out.’ This was very important to me, because I don't think kink is just a random thing that happens to a character. I think kink is a hugely important part of everybody's life, and that kink is very revealing. And to play generically kinky would be a disservice, because generically kinky would be the same thing as playing, like, generically German. You need to know where you're from, you need to know what kind of German."

Siegel goes on to add that Camille's interest in puppy play stems from her not being able to "deal with the idea of being intimate with an equal. She can't deal with being responsible for somebody else's feelings, for them having anything other than complete and utter adoration." This, for her, manifests in the way she takes care of her two partners, and holds a dominance over them, as she says: "She paid off Tina's student debt. She wanted to pet them and brush them and hold them and have it be weird and sexual and things like that, but she could not allow them to be human with her," concluding with "she couldn't have intimacy the way other people can."

So, there you have it. While other Flanagan productions like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House saw Siegel’s characters stick around for quite some time, the same couldn’t be said for The Fall of the House of Usher. Thankfully, Siegel has swooped in to the rescue, and given us plenty of closure on our favorite wig-wearing fashion icon. Next, she’ll star in Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Life of Chuck. While the film hasn’t announced a release date, you can learn everything we know about it here.

