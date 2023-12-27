The Big Picture Carla Gugino's performance in The Fall of the House of Usher is masterful, as she easily channels animals, taking on their personality and movements.

Movement coach Terry Notary, known for his work in Hollywood stunt and movement performances, helped Gugino execute each animal performance.

Gugino and Notary worked together to create the ongoing appearance of a raven for Gugino's character, as well as the nuanced movements of a chimpanzee.

Throughout Netflix’s miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher, Carla Gugino’s mysterious character, Verna, has an ongoing connection to animals. She often appeared as a raven, stalking the materialistic family from the sky, and also took vengeance upon Rahul Kohli’s Leo Usher by taking feline form. One scene even got particularly gruesome when she morphed into a chimpanzee, and brutally tore apart Kate Siegel’s Camille. Gugino’s work in each of these segments is nothing short of masterful, as she easily transforms into each creature, taking on the animal’s personality and movements. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff during a recent installment of Nemiroff’s Ladies Night, Gugino opened up about working alongside movement coach Terry Notary and how he helped her execute each performance.

Notary has long been attached to the big leagues of Hollywood stunt and movement performances, having held motion capture roles in titles including the Planet of the Apes franchise, The Hobbit trilogy, and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He’s also previously worked alongside The Fall of the House of Usher’s creator and director Mike Flanagan, making him a shoo-in for the filmmaker’s latest Netflix series. In fact, Gugino says, “Mike had suggested, ‘I think it would be great for you guys to work together,’ because [Flanagan and Notary] had worked together before, and I thought it was mostly for the raven, and the cat, and these more primal, obvious, obviously the primate, and then it became [that] we worked on so many subtle things.”

The Raven Takes Flight

Image Via Netflix

With The Fall of the House of Usher being an adaptation of the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe, Flanagan tossed in a handful of extra nods that viewers could tie to the legendary writer. The most recognizable one for many would be the raven, a form that Verna took throughout many of the episodes, keeping a watchful eye on the Ushers from above. Along with Notary, Gugino said that it was a joint effort between all offshoots of the creative team to give Verna the ongoing appearance of a raven,

“One thing that you’ll notice about the raven throughout, and I think it manifests quite a bit in the bartender, and then also in her later incarnation when she’s the most like herself, human wise, meaning in episode seven and eight. You’ll get a lot of wingspan, and even chairs and, and all of the wardrobe, there was a definitely the notion that she also just doesn’t exist in a plane of like me and you, she’s very, everything in the eyes, everything is very inclusive, she’s listening and receiving all at the same time. So there was some work we did with that.”

Monkeying Around

Image via Netflix

Episode three, titled “Murder in the Rue Morgue” sees Siegel’s Camille L’Espanaye snooping through her sister’s (T’Nia Miller) lab, on a mission to gather more intel on what she’s been doing with her scientific studies. It’s there that Camille meets her doom after Verna, who appears as a security guard, goes full ape, transforming into a chimpanzee and gravely attacking the Usher sibling. As mentioned, the movement of a monkey is one that Notary is more than comfortable with due to his work on the Planet of the Apes franchise. Breaking down how the revered movement specialist helped her become one with the chimp, Gugino said,

“I would say that the primate, the chimpanzee, when that happened, he worked with me [on] that extensively, and also we worked with actual crutches that make you move in that way. And so when you see I’ve made the jump onto the table, like a lot of that is work. That was really helpful.”

The Perfect Team

Image via Netflix

Referring to Notary as “an ally creatively,” Gugino had nothing but positive things to say about her learning experience alongside the stuntman and movement coach on the set of Usher. Coming from similar yet different ways of approaching their performances, the actress explained exactly why the pair made for such a strong team,

“I think we were a really good combo also, because my work generally comes from the inside out. I find where I’m coming from, and then the physical manifestation of that and his work, it’s not like it’s from the outside in. It’s just that he’s a keen observer. And so physical markers and, and, and behavior is so his sweet spot. So for us, it was a really natural combination, and we were both, I think, very excited by each other’s work. In that way, I tend towards possibly too subtle in certain [ways], I’ll never want to overdo something. So it was really good for me, because he would really push me to the limit with some behavior, and then I could always dial it back. But I knew where I could go and not have it be too much.”

You can catch all of Gugino and Notary's hard work pay off in The Fall of the House of Usher, which is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix. For the full scoop, stay tuned for Nemiroff's Ladies Night interview with Gugino.

