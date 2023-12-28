The Big Picture Carla Gugino reveals there was a version of Verna in The Fall of the House of Usher that didn't make the final cut, but who still exists as an Easter egg.

Gugino expresses her excitement for playing a blonde Verna and describes her as the most glamorous version of the character.

Gugino also enjoyed portraying the animal shelter worker character, highlighting her no-nonsense attitude and transformation into a feral persona.

Troop Beverly Hills, Spy Kids, Watchmen - what do these films have in common? Carla Gugino’s genre-hopping skills. Throughout her more than 30 years in the industry, the actress has played a host of different characters, moving seamlessly from the unhinged to the put-together, the good to the bad, the serious to the comedic - you get the point. Most recently, Gugino worked alongside filmmaker and frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan on his final project with Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher, performing in a multifaceted and ever-changing role. Starring as the entity known as Verna, Gugino rained a hellstorm of retribution onto the over-privileged and greedy family. During a recent installment of Collider’s Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff, the actress shared which version of Verna never got her full story, save for an Easter egg moment, and which Verna she’d like to have stayed with a little bit longer.

The Verna That Never Was

We, like all good film and television buffs, love a good Easter egg and so does Gugino. Thankfully, the actress was keen on sharing a particular version of Verna that never made it into the series aside from a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. While we consider her to be the Verna that never was, she was very much still in the frame, with Gugino explaining,

“We also have a character in a little fun Easter egg moment, that is not in the show anymore, except for you’ll see me as a homeless person. When Mary’s [McDonnell] character goes back to the bar in modern day, if you look down, you’ll see there’s a homeless woman sitting there on the side of the road moving, and that’s me, and that’s Verna, and she used to come over and in fact, sing Auld Lang Syne, and it was really cool.”

From the way Gugino goes on to describe the character, she certainly seems like a ghost of New Year’s Eve past, saying,

“I mean, hair and makeup-wise on just a technical level, it was an extraordinary job and it was so disturbing. I remember Mike came to set that day because he wasn’t directing that scene and was like, ‘Oh, my, I can’t even look at you.’ It was so impactful.”

So, why didn’t this version of Verna make the final cut? Breaking down the creative decision to only allow her to exist in an Easter egg-capacity, Gugino said,

“Unfortunately, just for story purposes, for Mary’s character to have seen Verna then, and not connect it back was too much, it just didn’t make any sense. I loved playing her and I was terrified to play her, and I did a lot of physical work on that character. So I’m kind of sad it’s not in there, and also it made no sense ultimately to, to be in there.”

Blondes Really Do Have More Fun

Image via Netflix

“The one that I was the most excited about, I think initially, was Verna with the blonde hair in the second episode,” Gugino says. For a quick refresher, the miniseries’ second episode, “The Masque of the Red Death”, saw Verna make her first move to demolish the Usher family. Literally making it rain with acid, she claimed the life of Prospero “Perry” Usher (Sauriyan Sapkota) and a group of revelers. Appearing in a blonde wig and red and black lingerie, Verna first had a chat with the youngest Usher sibling before carrying out her plan. Wishing for more of an opportunity to explore that version of Verna, Gugino continued,

“I wish there had been more scenes with her, because I found that monologue to be fascinating, and I felt like you could see the many lives she had lived with different royalty in the past somehow, like somehow that one just felt to me like there was this delicious… I could almost like smell the scents in the room. So, that one, I was really excited, but also because she was the most overtly glamorous, and that was just fun. Anything I can get to become a blonde bombshell character, why not?”

A Soft Spot For Animals

Image via Netflix

Aside from Verna’s “blonde bombshell” persona, Gugino said that there was one other character that she wished she could’ve spent more time with - the employee at the animal shelter who assisted Leo (Rahul Kohli) in adopting a cat.

“The animal shelter worker, I just fell in love with playing her. I just love her no nonsense, the fact that she thinks animals are far superior to people, and also because she was so fun when she ends up being able to become feral and much more like a cat, even physically. It was such an interesting juxtaposition between this midwestern person and this primal [person]. So there was a really cool combo in that character.”

Hear more about Gugino’s time on the set of The Fall of the House of Usher as well as the rest of the biggest moments in her career and beyond in the full Ladies Night coming soon. The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

