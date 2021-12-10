Mike Flanagan has just announced more cast additions for his highly anticipated The Fall of the House of Usher project for Netflix. The cast additions include many familiar faces for Flanagan fans (fanigans?), along with a new collaborator. You can check out Flanagan's announcement, made via Twitter thread, here.

Some of the names now attached to the project include longtime Flanagan collaborators, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, and Katie Parker. Also joining the cast is Flanagan's wife and creative partner Kate Siegel, who has previously worked on seven other Flanagan projects, including Hush, Midnight Mass, and The Haunting of Hill House. The Haunting of Bly Manor star T'Nia Miller is also attached to start in Flanagan's new Netflix series. Her performance in The Haunting of Bly Manor was a standout for fans and critics alike. Also returning after The Haunting of Bly Manor is Rahul Kohli, whose performance as a small-town sheriff in Midnight Mass was much discussed. Additionally, Crystal Balint, Michael Trucco, Zach Gilford, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Flanagan newcomer Malcolm Goodwin will also be joining the cast.

These casting announcements come after the high-profile casting of Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Mary McDonnell, and Frank Langella, who has been cast in the leading role of Roderick Usher. The Fall of the House of Usher was originally announced by Netflix in October. The series will be a reimagining of Edgar Allan Poe's classic tale, similar to Flanagan's previous remixes of Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House and Henry James' The Turn of the Screw.

The series will consist of eight episodes. It is the fifth series by Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy for the Intrepid Pictures collaboration with Netflix. The most recent project in the collaboration was Midnight Mass, which was an original limited series. The upcoming series, The Midnight Club, is another Flanagan project created for Netflix. The series is based on the Christopher Pike young adult novel of the same name.

The Midnight Club will be released sometime in 2022. No release date has yet been set for The Fall of the House of Usher.

