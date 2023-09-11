The Big Picture Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher is a highly anticipated new show, based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story, that follows a CEO facing a haunting from his past as his children die mysteriously.

Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher is among the most anticipated new shows coming this fall. Created by Mike Flanagan the miniseries is loosely based on the short story of the same name and other works by Edgar Allan Poe and follows a CEO of a pharmaceutical company, who faces a ghost from his past when his children start dying in mysterious ways.

Entertainment Weekly has now confirmed the characters the all star cast members are playing in the upcoming miniseries, giving fans a peak into the peculiar world. Fans already knew that Bruce Greenwood would play Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the family and the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals who has six children who have every luxury they need except their father’s affection; while Mary McDonnell will play Madeline Usher, Roderick’s twin sister, who is the mastermind behind the company’s operations and is the kind of character who’ll step on her brother, if it suits her ambitions.

New Character Details Unveil a Haunting Story

New details reveal that Carla Gugino will play Verna, who is described as a “shape-shifting demon” who returns to Roderick’s life decades later to upend his life and family. Carl Lumbly will play C. Auguste Dupin, described as “brilliant, decent, and determined” attorney who has dedicated his life to taking down the “Usher crime family.” Mark Hamill is seen in a new image as Arthur Pym, the family’s undefeated lawyer who is described as a "no questions asked" kind of person.

Henry Thomas is the eldest child and natural heir to the Usher empire, Frederick Usher, who is married to Morella "Morrie" Usher played by Crystal Balint, and together they have a daughter Lenore (Kyliegh Curran). Samantha Sloyan plays Tamerlane, who is most suited among her siblings to run the Fortunato empire but she seeks to step out of her family’s shadow. T'Nia Miller plays Victorine, the eldest of the Usher "bastards" who craves her father’s approval and affection.

Rahul Kohli plays Napoleon Usher, whom we saw in the first-look images of the miniseries. He plays a socialite playboy with a pretty intense drug habit which is becoming the bane of his existence. In a new image, we see Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, who runs the PR for the Usher family and Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero "Perry" Usher, the youngest of the Usher siblings, who treats life like a big party.

The new character details came with new images which can be seen below. The Fall of the House of Usher premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.