Netflix has released ten new character posters for The Fall of the House of Usher, a new horror mystery series by Mike Flanagan, just in time for Halloween.

The series follows Roderick Usher, the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, as he uncovers the truth behind his family members' unexpected deaths.

The show features an impressive cast, including Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, and Mark Hamill, and promises to deliver plenty of scares over eight episodes.

The premise of the upcoming Edgar Allan Poe adaptation follows Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the CEO of an influential pharmaceutical company. Alongside his twin sister, Madeline (Mary McDonnell), he administrates what appears to be a successful business, but everything would change when a demon from his past returns to his life. Unexpectedly, the young members from his family begin to die one after the other, making Roderick enter a state of desperation where he doesn't want anyone else to suffer a similar fate as time is running out for the protagonist of the series.

Flanagan has a long history of releasing his most terrifying ideas on Netflix, with The Haunting of Hill House becoming the first successful collaboration between the filmmaker and the studio. The success of that story prompted the streaming platform to develop another narrative with similar themes, with The Haunting of Bly Manor premiering a couple of years later. Flanagan's ability to portray vastly emotional stories through the genre of horror has allowed him to work on many different projects, with The Fall of the House of Usher being just another step in his legacy.

The Supporting Cast Behind the Mystery

Another trait that has defined Mike Flanagan's career has been using cast members from past projects on new projects. When The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Netflix later this week, audiences will be able to see Carla Gugino playing the demon that haunts Roderick's family. Another performer that has worked with the filmmaker in the past is Rahul Kohli, who will be stepping into the shoes of Napoleon Usher for the adaptation. Mark Hamill is set to appear as Arthur Pym in the story that is meant to deliver plenty of scares over the course of eight episodes.

You can check out the new character posters from The Fall of the House of Usher below, before the show premieres on Netflix on October 12: