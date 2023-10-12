Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher.

This world needs changing. This line, this nearly innocuous axiom that each and every one of us has uttered at least once in our lives, is the thread that connects all the dots in Episode 2 of The Fall of the House of Usher. It is the line that ties Aguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly) and Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) together, though the attorney and the pharmaceutical mogul have very different ideas about what kind of change the world needs: while the first wants to bring down evil white men like Roderick Usher, the latter wants to create a world free of pain through the use of his highly addictive new drug, Ligodone. It is also the line that defines what Prospero (Sauriyan Sapkota) is after with his nascent party empire, for what else could the youngest of the Usher children want but a change in the status quo, a new pecking order in which he is no longer humiliated by his siblings and his dad?

Titled "The Masque of the Red Death" after the Edgar Allan Poe short story in which death itself visits a party thrown by wealthy aristocrats sheltering themselves from a plague, the second episode of The Fall of the House of Usher ends with the demise of Roderick's youngest in a literal acid rain. But it starts by indicating a whole other kind of death, that of an entrepreneurial empire. In its first scene, we learn that Dupin has been on the trail of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals ever since the late '70s, back when he was still a private investigator. The episode also clues us into how Roderick and Madeline (Mary McDonnell) rose to the top of the pharmaceutical world, as well as into Roderick's personal motivations for coming clean.

Prospero Is the First Usher Child to Die

But the star of "The Masque of the Red Death" is definitely Prospero, a character aptly named after the protagonist of Poe's story. Tired of being the family's punching bag and downright offended that his father refuses to give him the money for his nightclub idea, young Perry decides to throw an uber-exclusive rager through his own means. As the party's venue, he chooses one of Fortunato's old labs, a building that is set to be demolished due to the harm it's been causing to the environment. And, while scouting the place, he is greeted by an omen that he isn't equipped to interpret: atop the ruins, he catches a glimpse of Verna (Carla Gugino), the mysterious, cryptic woman whom Roderick and Madeline meet at a bar in Episode 1 (although this meeting took place back when they were in their 20s.)

Verna doesn't remain a mystery for Prospero for long, though. Or, rather, she does, but what her presence brings soon becomes quite clear. At the party — a drug-fueled, masked orgy — Perry reveals his true business plan: making videos of all the city's most powerful and influential people engaging in some allegedly inconsequential debauchery to later blackmail them. The apple of his eye is Frederick's (Henry Thomas) wife, Morelle (Crystal Balint), who will surely grant him the tools to bring down the Usher firstborn. Dressed in sexy lingerie, her face covered by a white skull mask, Verna arrives at the party and tries to tell Perry to call it all off. Using his story as the son of a croupier with a magnate as an example, she tries to warn him that there is no such thing as partying without consequences. Alas, Perry doesn't heed her warnings.

The climax of Prospero's party is supposed to take place at a very specific moment. The plan is to activate the lab's sprinklers, making it rain on all the guests and ushering in a whole new kind of sex fest. In order to ensure that his plan will work, Prospero connects the sprinklers to what he believes are water tanks on the building's roof. However, those aren't water tanks at all. As the party organizers get ready to turn on the sprinklers, Verna walks around the party, warning its staff as well as Morelle to leave the building. Once they are outside, acid rain falls down on the party's guests, killing them all, Prospero included, on sight. Before leaving the scene, Verna gives Prospero a light peck on the lips and covers his face with her mask — the titular mask of the red death.

The Ushers Continue Their Search for the Informant

Much like Roderick's mother, the ghost of a disfigured Prospero still roams the original Usher siblings' childhood home. Or, maybe, it's Roderick's vascular dementia that is making him see things and feel haunted by his past. It sure looks like it, considering that Dupin seems completely unaffected by any kind of spiritual presence in the house. The fast-acting disease can make those who suffer from it see things, and it has a prognosis of merely five years. That is why Roderick is so interested in his daughter's Victorine (T'Nia Miller) heart mesh, as it can offer real-time diagnosis and slow down the illness' progress. But, unfortunately, Victorine's research isn't going quite well, and her last test subject has died an agonizing death.

That is not the only problem faced by Victorine. Her sister, Camille (Kate Siegel), who runs Fortunato's public relations, is pretty sure that she is the one talking to the feds. So, she has her assistants, whom she's also sleeping with, take a look into her trials. Meanwhile, Madeline is using her grandniece, Lenore (Kyliegh Curran), to try and create an artificial intelligence that will be able to perfectly mimic human consciousness and grant those who use it a kind of eternal life.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' Introduces Us to the Origins of Ligodone

That's about it for the present — or, rather, the recent past. However, much like The Fall of the House of Usher's first episode, "The Masque of the Red Death" doesn't stay in a single timeline. Back in the 1970s, a 20-something Roderick Usher (Zach Gilford) is trying to sell his new drug, Ligodone, to the current hotshot at Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. Ligodone is, at least according to him, a non-addictive opioid that will spare many people like his mother from a great deal of pain. It is a drug that can be used by anyone, from chronically ill patients to kids with scraped knees.

Griswold (Michael Trucco), the big man, however, is not impressed by Roderick's speech. The young man returns home devastated to be greeted by his wife, Annabel (Katie Parker), his sister (now played by Willa Fitzgerald), and his two oldest children, baby Tamerlane and slightly older Frederick. During dinner, Madeline, who has just quit a job at an incredibly sexist office, assures him that it doesn't matter if Griswold isn't on board. They will make Ligodone a thing, and they will rise to the top, even if they have to destroy people like Griswold along the way.

Madeline's prophecy is, of course, correct. However, as her nephew has learned seconds before his death, there is no such thing as partying without consequences. And the consequences for the house of Usher's big, world-changing party are about to become direr and direr.