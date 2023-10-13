Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first five episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher.

It has become clear, over the course of the past few episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher, that Verna (Carla Gugino) has an M.O. when it comes to taking out the Usher children. She doesn't simply kill them. No. Only Perry (Sauriyan Sapkota) was entitled to such a privilege, and perhaps only because he was the very first one to go. He didn't have that much character development going on for him. The actual Verna method also involves feeding the Ushers' minds with paranoia and cutting them off from everyone around them. This is what happened with Camille (Kate Siegel), who became obsessed with her sister's project and fired her assistants/lovers just as things were about to go down, and to Leo (Rahul Kohli), who got dumped by his boyfriend while in the middle of an insanity spiral. It's also what's been going on with Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan), who's on the brink of losing her husband due to her suspicion that he is sleeping with someone else, a "someone" that is actually Verna in disguise. And it is, of course, what happens to Victorine (T'Nia Miller).

Episode 5 of The Fall of the House of Usher, "The Tell-Tale Heart," sees Victorine off to the grave in a story that involves murder, madness, and a mysterious chirping noise. The episode also features the Usher's goodbye to their fallen children, as well as new developments in Arthur Pym's (Mark Hamill) investigation and a confession from Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly). In the past timeline, the show keeps teasing a takeover of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals by the young Usher siblings and returns us to that fateful New Year's Eve in which Roderick (Zach Gilford) and Madeline (Willa Fitzgerald) first ran into Verna. We still don't know why they went to the bar to build an alibi, but the 2020s might hold some clues pertaining to that mystery — clues that might be hidden behind a brick wall that Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) enjoys talking to.

Roderick's Disease Advances While Verna Strengthens Her Hold on the Ushers

We could, of course, attribute Roderick's penchant for talking to brick walls to his advancing dementia. However, one doesn't have to be a scholar of Edgar Allan Poe to realize that there is something deeply wrong with that wall. All it takes is some knowledge of recent meme culture. You see, Poe's The Cask of Amontillado features a man called Fortunato who is walled in by a so-called friend who was offended by him in a very specific way. Thus, it doesn't take a genius to put two and two together and come to the conclusion that Roderick isn't just chatting up any old wall, but actually talking to whoever he has buried in there. And the smart money is on Griswold (Michael Trucco), who, in this episode, downright sexually harasses Madeline when she tries to pitch him an idea for putting his company in the new digital era.

Roderick has a lot to tell his dear, old walled-in friend. For starters, he needs someone to vent to about his vascular dementia, which just keeps on giving him horrifying visions of his dead children in the most inappropriate of moments. He also has some complaining to do, as Madeline (Mary McDonnell) is now accusing him of having slept with that bartender from all those years ago and fathering a psychopathic daughter. That is the only reasonable explanation she can find for the now three pictures, one for each dead Usher, that Arthur has managed to get his hands on of a woman that looks a lot like said bartender. Her theory is that Roderick and Verna had a daughter who is now preying on her siblings in order to eliminate the competition for the Usher fortune.

Roderick is still left with no clue as to who is the woman that is popping up in almost all of his children's lives in more and more menacing ways. Tamerlane insists that her husband is cheating on her with Candy, the call girl from Episode 4 that is actually one of Verna's many disguises, while Victorine is being tormented by Pamela, the version of Verna that claims to have an irregular heart, and is about to become the first human test subject in the heart mesh experiment.

The only Usher child who seems to be free of Verna's influence, at least so far, is Frederick (Henry Thomas). However, he also seems to have his own personal paranoia brewing inside him. In "The Tell-Tale Heart," Frederick starts making arrangements to bring Morelle (Crystal Balint) home against medical orders, but he couldn't be the least concerned about her well-being. While young Lenore (Kyliegh Curran) only wants her mother and her family to heal from all the trauma that they have been through, Frederick apparently sees forcing his wife home as a way to have her in his net and finally bring her to a distorted version of justice for betraying his trust.

Victorine Grows Paranoid as the Human Trial Approaches

The remaining Usher children are all going through their own issues. Petty and belligerent as they are, they can't bring themselves to realize just how connected they are in their misfortunes. Frederick, Tamerlane, and Victorine do try to get together to mourn their siblings and close ranks against whoever or whatever is on the hunt for Ushers, but they just can't see eye to eye. Frederick and Tamerlane, in particular, hold a great grudge against Victorine due to the fact that she was the first of Roderick's illegitimate children to pop up, and with the whole informant and bounty thing going on, the kids simply aren't capable of getting along.

And what's worse is that the informant isn't even real: with a heavy heart, Dupin reveals to Roderick that he made it all up in order to make the Ushers turn against each other, but that he never thought it would lead to anyone's death. Not that Dupin has reason to feel guilty about anything. The deaths of the Usher children have nothing to do with him or the rigged trial that he was so desperately trying to turn in his favor. Perry's death is not on his tab, and neither are Camille's, Leo's, or Victorine's. Because, as its title suggests, "The Tell-Tale Heart" is the episode in which the third-born child of Roderick Usher meets her fate.

It all begins with a fight. Pressured by her father and now her aunt into taking her experimental heart mesh to the next level, a.k.a. human trials, Victorine books her girlfriend, Alessandra (Paola Núñez), for a surgery to implant the device on a person's heart. Not just any person, mind you: this is Verna we're talking about. But Alessandra doesn't care who the patient is. She is furious that Victorine has made promises to this woman without consulting her, and even more furious to learn that her forged signature has been included in falsified data in order for the experiment to get the permits it needed to go into the next phase. It's a nice parallel to Episode 4's young Roderick learning that Fortunato has been using his forged signature in counterfeit human trial authorizations.

Things escalate and get ugly pretty quickly as Victorine tries to convince Alessandra to do the surgery. Upon realizing that the only thing that truly matters to Victorine is money and fame, Alessandra threatens to leave and tell the press everything that went on in the heart mesh experiment. When Victorine barks back about suing her into oblivion if she goes to the media, Alessandra does leave, just when Victorine throws a statuette at the door, but the screen cuts to black before we can see Alessandra's fate.

Feeling guilty and abandoned, Victorine spends the next few days trying and failing to contact Alessandra. She leaves her numerous voice messages, all of which go unresponded. It really isn't a great moment for her to start hearing things. As she suffers from a broken heart, a mysterious mechanical chirping sound starts to disturb her in her office and in her house, haunting her wherever she goes. It is a sound that no one else can hear and she can't seem to find the source of it.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' Episode 5 Gives Us the Show's Creepiest Death So Far

In the final scene of "The Tell-Tale Heart," Roderick drops by his daughter's house, deciding to come clean to her about his real interest in her heart mesh. However, the conversation takes a turn when he reveals to her that he can also hear the mechanical chirping that has been driving her mad. As they chat about the sound, Victorine catches a glimpse of Alessandra walking through the house and decides to follow her. She arrives at the door, where the scene of the two of them fighting plays out once more in front of her eyes, but this time with a twist.

It turns out that Victorine did hit Alessandra with the statuette that she threw against the door. Instead, she hit her girlfriend right on the head, and poor Alessandra bled to death on the floor while Victorine tried to convince her that it was all an accident. Then, with her soul completely crushed by what's just happened, Victorine decided to open up Alessandra's chest and implant the heart mesh in order to get her lover's heart beating again. The noise that she has been hearing throughout the episode was nothing but the sound of the machine trying to pump blood through a dead, useless heart.

This creepy revelation is handled expertly by Mike Flanagan, and the moment in which Roderick opens the door to Victorine's home office only to find Alessandra's bloody body with her chest open is one of the most gut-wrenching the series has to offer. It is matched perhaps only by Victorine finally realizing what she has done and stabbing herself in her own heart in front of her horrified father, paralleling the scene in which Roderick contemplates taking his own life by driving a blade through his stomach. The combination of these elements, from the emotional stakes to the gore of Alessandra's open chest, makes Victorine's death the most disturbing one so far, even more so than Perry's acid bath. Four down, two to go.