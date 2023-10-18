Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher, directed by (soon to be Amazon's) reigning horror king Mike Flanagan, has debuted on Netflix just in time for spooky season. The 10-episode miniseries, heavily inspired by Edgar Allen Poe's expansive body of work, tells the tale of the downfall of the Usher family, billionaire heirs to the fictional Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. Think Succession, but with much, much more gore.

The show makes no attempts to hide its critiques of the uber-wealthy and their detrimental impacts on society. In the Ushers' case, their company's drug, Ligodone (a fictional Oxycontin) is largely responsible for the global Opioid Epidemic. Despite its lack of thematic subtlety, the show's frequent use of time jumps, lines taken directly from Poe's texts, and large ensemble cast can make it hard to follow at times. To make things a bit less complicated, let's take a closer look at who's who in the Usher family's doomed bloodline.

Roderick and Madeline Usher

At the head of the Usher family tree sit twins Roderick and Madeline Usher. They are each played by four different actors over four different timelines. From youngest to oldest, Roderick is played by Lincoln Russo, Graham Verchere, Zach Gilford, and Bruce Greenwood. Madeline is played by Kate Whiddington, Lulu Wilson, Willa Fitzgerald, and Mary McDonnell. As young children, their mother Eliza (Annabeth Gish) warns them to never go near her boss William Longfellow's (Robert Longstreet) house. Eliza is the secretary to Mr. Longfellow, the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Longfellow is also, it is revealed, the father of Roderick and Madeline, an open secret among his peers. It is for this reason, which Madeline realizes even as a child, that Eliza forbids her children from going near him.

As teenagers, Roderick and Madeline watch as their mother falls sick with vascular dementia, leaving her in excruciating pain and experiencing hallucinations. Due to her extreme faith, which she forces upon her children, she refuses to take any medication for her disease, leaving her children to watch her suffer and wither away. In one of the show's most terrifying scenes, Roderick and Madeline witness their mother's gruesome death. This extreme trauma during their formative years has a profound shaping on Roderick and Madeline's characters into adulthood. While young adult Roderick briefly manages to find love with his wife Annabel Lee (Katie Parker) and have two children, Madeline is hardened, cold, and calculating. But, unable to leave what the twins feel is their birthright behind, Roderick works in the mailroom at Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

Under the influence of Madeline's persuasions, Roderick rises to CEO of Fortunato with Madeline as his COO. When viewers meet them in the present timeline in the show's first episode, they are incredibly wealthy, out-of-touch billionaires presiding over the Fortunato empire. Roderick is the father of six children (two with Annabel and four with other women) and is now married to a young Ligodone addict named Juno (Ruth Codd). Madeline is single and childless. Both are haunted by an undisclosed event from their past, hiding their trauma under power and careless cruelty. Madeline's only loves are Fortunato and her brother, in that order, while Roderick appears to have some care for his children and, in particular, his sole grandchild, Lenore (Kyliegh Curran).

Frederick and Tamerlane Usher

Before entering his new life of extreme wealth and privilege, Roderick Usher has two children, Frederick (Henry Thomas) and Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan), with his ex-wife Annabel. Viewers get brief glimpses of the two as infants but spend the vast majority of their time with them in present-day adulthood. Frederick, referred to as "Froderick" by his siblings for his failed attempts at reaching his father's level of success, is the next in line as CEO to Fortunato. He is married to former model/actress Morella (Crystal Balint) and is the father of Lenore, dubbed by Roderick as "the best of the Ushers." Frederick is highly anxious and insecure, constantly seeking out the approval of his father.

The younger of Roderick and Annabel Usher's children is Tamerlane "Tammy" Usher. When the show opens, she is in the process of launching her luxury wellness lifestyle brand-slash-subscription service Goldbug. It is essentially, as her siblings do not fail to point out, a knockoff of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop (which does exist in this show's cinematic universe, apparently). She is married to fitness influencer William "Bill-T" Wilson (Matt Biedel) who serves as a means to further her brand and not much else. Like her aunt Madeline, she is cold and incapable of any sort of intimacy.

The Four Usher Bastards: Victorine, Leo, Camille, and Perry

Roderick's other four (known) children are the products of one-night stands and brief affairs. Scarred from his own father's unwillingness to claim him and Madeline, Roderick makes it a priority to bring all of his children into the Usher household and under the protection of the Usher name and money. The oldest of his illegitimate children is Victorine LaFourcade (T'Nia Miller), who joined the Usher family sometime in early adulthood. Victorine is a surgeon, and together with her girlfriend-slash-co-worker Alessandra Ruiz (Paola Nuñez), she is working on building a device capable of monitoring and powering human hearts. Like Frederick, she is desperate for her father's approval, but she also shows a desire to make something that saves lives, unlike her siblings, making her one of the show's more complex characters.

Next in line is Napoleon "Leo" Usher (Rahul Kohli). Joining the Usher family at 18, Leo's late adolescence and early adulthood, he has learned to numb the pain of life with all the drugs his money can buy him. He publishes video games and is in a relationship with his boyfriend Julius (Daniel Jun) to whom he is repeatedly unfaithful. Leo, however, is the one Usher child who seems to genuinely care about his siblings.

The two youngest Usher siblings are Camille L'Espanaye (Kate Siegel) and Prospero "Perry" Usher (Sauriyan Sapkota). Camille, who like her sister Victorine keeps her mother's last name, is the Ushers' head of Public Relations, and she is constantly looking for dirt and leverage on her associates, including her siblings. Prospero, the son of a blackjack dealer Roderick impregnated, was introduced to Roderick at 16, younger than any of the other illegitimate Usher children were when they were brought into the family, and experiences resentment from his other siblings, chiefly Frederick, as a result of his presence further dividing up the shares of fortune they'll earn after their father's passing. Perry fills his life with the hedonistic pleasures of hard drugs and casual sex, with little regard for the world outside his bubble.

The Protector of the Usher Name: Arthur Pym

While not an Usher by blood or marriage, it would be remiss to not mention the Infallible Usher family attorney, Arthur Pym. A far cry from Mark Hamill's Jedi days, Pym is the family fixer and (ostensibly) the reason they've avoided any legal trouble over the years. He shows fierce loyalty to Roderick, Madeline, and their family, and he knows all the Fortunato company secrets. Pym serves as the foil to the show's protagonist of sorts, C. Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly), the assistant United States attorney working tirelessly to bring Roderick and the Ushers to justice for their many crimes, although a decades-old grudge may be to blame as well.

Despite the show's large cast, the show's format of centering each episode on a different character allows viewers to get to know each member of the Usher family and their closest confidants. The Ushers all get their fair turn to be terrorized by the mysterious forces of Roderick and Madeline's past all the way through The Fall of the House of Usher's bone-chilling finale. While none of the blood-related Ushers are particularly good people (with the exception of Lenore), the show still finds a way to make the viewers feel a sense of pity for them and what their lives could have been if not for the wanton force of greed.

All episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher are available to stream on Netflix.