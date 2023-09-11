The Big Picture The Fall of the House of Usher is a new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan, known for adapting classic works of literature with his own twist.

The series is set in modern times and follows Roderick Usher and his family as they face their demise.

Mark Hamill joins the cast as Arthur Pym, a mysterious and loyal lawyer for the Usher family.

We're still a month out from the highly anticipated release of Mike Flanagan's Netflix limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the famous Edgar Allan Poe story of the same name, and Entertainment Weekly has just released new first look images from the series. These new images give us a better look at Mark Hamill's character.

A New Twist on an Old Tale

The Fall of the House of Usher was created by Mike Flanagan as a part of his multi-project deal with Netflix. Over the course of his work with the streaming service, Flanagan has presented stories both original and adapted from classic works of literature. From Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House to The Haunting of Bly Manor, adapted from Henry James' work The Turn of the Screw, Flanagan has never shied away from altering his source material. And it looks like his work on The Fall of the House of Usher will be no different.

The series is set in modern times and will follow Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, and his family as they face their demise. Greenwood has been a staple in Flanagan's previous Netflix projects, including the 2019 miniseries The Haunting of Hill House. Starring alongside Greenwood are other Flanagan staples including Carla Gugino as Verna, and Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye.

Image via Netflix/EW

But one newcomer to the Flanagan Netflix endeavor is the iconic Mark Hamill. Hamill plays Arthur Pym in the series, the lawyer for the devious Usher family. Mysterious and quiet, Pym has unending loyalty to the Usher clan, even if it means engaging in criminal behavior. The new image of Hamill, released today, shows Hamill standing beside a car wearing a closed jacket, hat, and gloves. He stands before what looks to be an unkempt residence and is talking on the phone, perhaps cleaning up some of the Usher's dirty work.

The Fall of the House of Usher will premiere on Netflix on October 12.