The Big Picture Mike Flanagan returns with a new horror series, adapting Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher into a modern-day storyline.

The photos released show familiar faces from Flanagan's previous projects, as well as new additions like Mark Hamill and Mary McDonnell.

The series will follow a family involved in a pharmaceutical company, facing a masked figure from the past who brings chaos and reveals dark secrets.

You know it’s the spooky season when Mike Flanagan returns for another round of fantastic storytelling. While we’ve loved his feature-length projects like Oculus, Hush, and Doctor Sleep, the critically acclaimed filmmaker raked in an entirely new set of fans when he began teaming up with Netflix on a handful of horror series. What started with 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House has turned into an (almost) yearly churning out of jump-scare-filled bingeable episodic installments. This year, Flanagan is setting his sights on an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher. Paired with the first trailer is a fresh set of photos, teasing the chaotic horror that’s to come on October 12.

It wouldn’t be a Flanagan production without some familiar faces. The images released today show a smattering of stars who have previously worked alongside the filmmaker on such projects as The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club. Bruce Greenwood (Gerald’s Game) is soaked in blood in one of the photos while another shows a shocked Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club) opening a box - leaving us with the age-old question - what’s in the box?!

While both Greenwood and Codd have previously appeared in titles from Flanagan, The Fall of the House of Usher will be the debut of Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica legends, Mark Hamill and Mary McDonnell, respectively. Two separate shots give more depth to Hamill’s character, an investigator hot on the trail of whoever—or whatever—is plaguing the Usher family. One of the leaders of the wealthy dynasty, McDonnell's Madeline Usher towers over an unseen face on the other side of a table, showing that she won’t go down without a fight.

What’s 'The Fall of the House of Usher' About?

Image via Netflix

As he’s done in the past with Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club and Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan will be taking Poe’s classic horror novel and adapting it into a modern-day telling. The book follows the titular family, who find themselves torn apart by a mysterious sinister presence. Likewise, the series will follow the same plot but will put a twist on it to speed it up to the present time, following a family involved in a shifty pharmaceutical company. When a masked figure from the past shows up to wreak havoc on the Usher household, secrets will creep from the walls and blood will fill the hallways.

Take a look at the images and see how many Flanagan collaborators you can spot.