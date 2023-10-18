Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Big Picture Out of all of the abhorrent characters in The Fall of the House of Usher, Juno Usher is the most empathetic character.

Juno is a recovering drug addict who becomes addicted to Ligadone, a painkiller made by the Usher family's pharmaceutical company.

Despite the Usher family's disdain for her, Juno ultimately inherits the company and uses her capital to start a treatment center for drug addicts, overcoming her addiction in the process.

The Fall of the House of Usher has no shortage of complex and fleshed-out characters, but there is one in particular who seems to be more underrated than most of the cast. The acclaimed horror-drama from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan has been frequently compared to Succession, mainly because it follows a remarkably affluent family who run one of the biggest businesses in the world. Just like Succession, the members/leaders of this family are some truly reprehensible and abhorrent people, as they care only for themselves and are willing to destroy hundreds if not thousands (actually, if you take into account the number of lives ruined by Ligedone, it's more like millions) of lives just for monetary gain.

Their selfish lifestyles are what attract the supernatural embodiment of Death, Verna (Carla Gugino). One by one, the blood-related members of the Usher bloodline are killed in all manner of unusual methods, with each being an ironic amalgamation of their various crimes against humanity. Though Verna believes that this is justice for Rodrick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher's (Mary McDonnell) historic misdeeds, even Verna isn't the most likable figure in the world. While most of her victims represent varying degrees of evil, she still has no qualms about killing the entirely innocent Lenore Usher (Kyliegh Curran) simply because she is related to Rodrick by blood.

Thankfully, Verna's twisted vigilantism doesn't apply to non-blood-related Usher family members. One of those characters is not only one of the few likable members of the Usher clan, but she's also by far The Fall of the House of Usher's most underrated character: Juno Usher (Ruth Codd).

Who Is Juno Usher in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'?

Juno is Rodrick Usher's most recent wife, following his divorce from Annabel Lee Usher (Katie Parker) and after a long history of affairs with other women worldwide. This, of course, makes Juno the stepmother of the repugnant Usher heir Frederick (Henry Thomas), obsessive self-help guru Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan), unethical doctor Victorine (T'Nia Miller), lecherous video game designer Leo (Rahul Kohli), misanthropic publicist Camille (Kate Siegel), and the young sycophant Perry (Sauriyan Sapkota). Juno is also technically the step-grandmother of Lenore, but when her step-grandaughter brings that up, Juno jokingly says she'll kill her if she calls her that.

Juno gets a lot less screen time than the rest of the family in The Fall of the House of Usher. For the bulk of the series, Juno is often in the background supporting her husband, who she seems to have legitimate feelings for despite the obvious wealth/power dynamic and age difference between them. Juno doesn't get more to do until around the last three episodes of the series, where she makes the vain attempt to connect with her second-oldest stepchild, Tamerlane. This occurs after Perry, Camille, Leo, and Victorine, have all died due to questionable circumstances.

Juno Tries to Connect With Her Stepchildren

Four high-ranking dead members of their family hardly seem coincidental to the Ushers, regardless of the circumstances around their respective deaths. Though it's a mystery to all of them, Juno recognizes that this is an unusual experience that would be traumatic for anyone. Anyone, that is, except for the power-hungry and out-of-touch members of the Usher family. When Tamerlane comes to her father's home to speak to him, she runs into Juno instead. Juno, despite knowing well that the Usher kids never accepted her as a mother figure (especially Rodrick's two oldest), still tries to comfort Tamerlane to the best of her ability. This is entirely rejected by Tamerlane, who is suffering from some bad cases of insomnia and paranoia following Verna's torment. During a disastrous press junket for her wellness care company's new product, Tamerlane hurls a microphone stand right at Juno's face.

Juno can clearly take a punch as she looks completely fine in the following penultimate episode of the series, where we finally learn some crucial information about her. It turns out that Juno is a recovering drug addict, who, in a case of tragic irony, has since become addicted to Ligadone — the proprietary painkiller medication Rodrick's company insists is non-addictive. This is even confirmed by Juno's psychiatrist. While she tries to convince Rodrick to support her in getting clean, the embattled family patriarch immediately calls that move bad for business.

Thankfully, Juno gets the last laugh on the Ushers in the end. With all the blood-related Usher family members dead, Juno is the next in line to inherit the powerful pharmaceutical company. That would be good news if the company wasn't doomed to go under, but Juno is able to take what remaining capital she has from the bankruptcy and start a treatment center for drug-addicted individuals (particularly for those addicted to the company's products). Juno herself also is able to beat her addiction once and for all.

Juno Superbly Subverts the "Evil Stepmother" Cliché in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Since Juno is the much younger wife of a business magnate, it wouldn't have been surprising to see the character reduced to the archetype of an evil stepmother, especially considering this is a show where most of the characters are unforgivably evil. However, Juno isn't like that at all. In fact, she's probably the most normal and empathetic member of the entire Usher Clan (part from Lenore, perhaps). She's essentially a physical representation of the audience watching The Fall of the House of Usher, bearing witness to this world of deplorable and privileged dynasty members.

This makes Juno by far one of the most likable characters in the series, and it's not just because Ruth Codd plays the character to perfection. While Juno has some demons in her past stemming from her ongoing addiction problems, she's also a primary source of levity in the series, having more than a few humorous moments. Her character as a whole is a clear reminder that while powerful and horrible figures like the Ushers do exist in the world, there are always those who have good things coming to them if they just treat others and themselves with a basic level of respect and dignity. And hey, they might even come out on top in the end.

