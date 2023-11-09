The Big Picture The Fall of the House of Usher surpassed Suits to become the top-viewed show according to Nielsen stats, drawing 1.23 billion minutes.

The gothic horror drama, based on Edgar Allen Poe's works, has received positive reviews for its production design, directing, and performances.

Suits continues to thrive, with over 1 billion minutes viewed every week since June, and a new off-shoot series being developed by the original creator.

Suits has met its match for the Nielsen top spot in Mike Flanagan’s latest offering The Fall of the House of Usher. The Netflix miniseries dropped on October 12 and drew 1.23 billion minutes viewed, which was just enough to shoot past Suits for the top spot for the week of October 9-15. For the same time period, the gothic horror drama came in second place on Netflix’s TV charts with 6M views, and in the following week, took the top spot there as well, meaning there’s a chance that it will maintain the top spot for another week on Nielsen charts too, according to Deadline.

Based on Edgar Allen Poe’s works and created by Flanagan, the eight-episode series had fans’ attention right from the start. Each episode is directed by either Flanagan or Michael Fimognari, who also served as cinematographer for the entire series. The story follows a non-linear format and covers the rise and downfall of the House of Usher through 1953-2023 and sees Roderick Usher, the powerful CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, and his sister Madeline Usher’s rise to power. The story centers around the events leading to the deaths of all six of Roderick’s children when a ghost from the past returns to haunt them. The series has a 90% critic score and 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been commended for its production design, directing, and performances.

‘Suits’ Is Still Thriving on Charts

While the USA Network legal drama had good competition, it is still going strong, as it recorded another 1.13B minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock during this interval, which is a big feat given its tallying over 1 billion minutes every week since June. Furthermore, Suits Season 9, which is currently only available on Peacock, drew 6% of the series’ overall viewing during this interval, indicating there are more successful weeks lying ahead of Suits. The series was previously dethroned by the debut of Virgin River but then came back to the top spot the following week.

Suits has developed a new niche for itself which is unique for a ten-year-old legal drama. While old fans found the series on streaming platforms, it certainly garnered a new audience this year. The success of the series has led the makers to develop another off-shoot series which is being worked on by original creator Aaron Korsh.

The House of the Usher is on Netflix, while you can find Suits on Peacock as well as Netflix.

