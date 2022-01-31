There have been many modern horror directors that have caught the genre by storm in recent years, and one of those terrifying visionaries has been Mike Flanagan. In the last decade, he has managed to scare audiences on both the big and small screen with films like Doctor Sleep and limited series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

And now, he begins work on his next Netflix project: The Fall of the House of Usher. The show's cast and Flanagan have slowly been teasing behind-the-scenes images of its pre-production for the last couple of months, but fans of the director will be happy to finally know that the show has just entered production, according to a Twitter post from Flanagan.

Flanagan took to his Twitter account on Monday to make the announcement of the start of shooting with the simple, but effectively thrilling message of, “And we’re off”. He accompanied the tweet with a picture of one of the official film slates used for production, which gives us an updated glimpse of the series’ logo, featuring the title in large blocky letters, with the word "Usher" drenched in a striking red alongside an ominous-looking raven.

The logo hints at som elements that may be used in the series, which takes inspiration from many Poe stories, including his infamous The Raven. It will be interesting to see what kind of spooky narrative the masterful mind of Flanagan can tell with all this classic source material. Flanagan is no stranger to working with literature as he has already adapted Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game as well as Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House to great success, alongside The Haunting of Bly Manor as a loose adaptation of Henry James’ novel The Turn of the Screw.

No matter what Flanagan does with this spine-tingling series, the insanely talented ensemble cast will surely scare us. With the likes of Mark Hamill, Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Kate Siegal, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, and the recently added Willa Fitzgerald, this series looks to leave a killer impact on its audience. Flanagan will also be directing four of the eight episodes, while executive producer Michael Fimognar will be directing the remaining four.

There is no exact timeframe for this series’ release yet, but expect it some time after Flanagan’s other Netflix series The Midnight Club, which is set to release later this year. Check out Flanagan's post below:

