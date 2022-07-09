Filmmaker Mike Flanagan announced early on July 9 that filming has wrapped on his latest and highly-anticipated project for Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher. This will be Flanagan's fifth horror miniseries loosely based off of gothic literature that he has adapted to the screen under his and Trevor Macy's Intrepid Pictures for the streaming company. In June, Collider reported that the upcoming series was well underway and nearing the end of filming when returning star Rahul Kohli shared a photo of an early wrap gift from co-star Kate Siegel. After just under six months, House of Usher is entering is post-production phase.

Early in the morning on July 9, Flanagan posted to his personal Twitter that, only moments prior, he and the crew of their next Netflix miniseries wrapped on production. The filmmaker went on to say that the end of filming marks the end of an era for him, and considering Flanagan has been filming for one masterpiece after another in Vancouver, Canada, The Fall of the House of Usher certainly does bring a hefty chapter of his life to a close. Still, he goes on to say that the wrap "isn’t closing the book entirely" on his affinity to the Vancouver area for Intrepid Pictures, but that a lot has changed since first beginning production on his other fan-favorite The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2019.

Flanagan's post read:

"A few minutes ago we wrapped production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, closing a huge chapter of my life. I've worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019. We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020... It's been a privilege to work with some wonderful collaborators, actors, directors, storytellers, crew, family and friends for so long, over THIRTY-FOUR EPISODES of television – the most difficult and rewarding work of my life."

So far as we know, The Fall of the House of Usher will loosely follow the storyline of Edgar Allan Poe's short story first published in 1839 and later in an anthology of tales titled Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque, as well as a collection of other short stories by Poe. According to the logline released, Flanagan's adaptation will follow the tale of the titular character Roderick Usher, played by Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek), and his invited guest and childhood friend as the host slowly reveals more about his mysterious home and twin sister Madeline, played by Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica).

For anyone unfamiliar with Flanagan's past works, the writer and director has adapted a number of pieces of gothic literature to the screen in miniseries that typically don't exceed ten episodes. The material is concise, with a particular focus on character development and eerily beautiful visuals that blew fans away, beginning in 2018 with The Haunting of Hill House, a reimagining of Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name. In 2021, the writer deviated from his usual formula with an original script, the religious horror Midnight Mass, which became an instant massive success for Netflix. In most of his work, Flanagan takes a page from horror anthology buff Ryan Murphy and has recurring stars that make an appearance in each series, including his wife and actress Siegel. For the next Flanagan fix between House of Usher to look out for on Netflix is his other book adaptation titled The Midnight Club, which will premiere on Netflix on October 7 this year.

The Fall of the House of Usher has an all-star cast joining Kohli, Siegel, Greenwood and McDonnell that includes Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Annabeth Gish and more. Midnight Mass fans will be thrilled to see the return of Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan, Crystal Balint, Henry Thomas, Michael Trucco, Sauriyan Sapkota and Zach Gilford.

With production wrapped it's only a matter of time before we get a release date for when The Fall of the House of Usher will begin streaming on Netflix. Check out Flanagan's original post on Twitter, and the show's official logline and below: