Intrepid Pictures and Propstore are hosting an online charity auction featuring over 150 items from Mike Flanagan's hit miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher.

The auction includes props and memorabilia from the show, including outfits worn by the characters and items related to the Usher family and other key figures.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards the SAFE Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the American addiction epidemic.

Lo! Fans of Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and their Intrepid Pictures productions, the perfect auction for you awaits. Following the success of Flanagan's latest hit, The Fall of the House of Usher, Intrepid and Propstore have joined forces on a massive one-in-a-lifetime online charity auction featuring over 150 items from the Edgar Allen Poe-inspired miniseries. From November 15 through 29, prospective buyers will be able to place their bids on a wide range of memorabilia and props used in the making of the show. All proceeds will go towards a good and very appropriate cause - the SAFE Project, a non-profit dedicated to fighting the American addiction epidemic.

The items chosen for the auction are some of the most recognizable images from Flanagan's tale of consequences for the corrupt Usher crime family. For those who fell in love with Arthur Pym, the brutally efficient lawyer and right-hand man to the Ushers in all their legal battles played by Mark Hamill, his second funeral suit, hat, and briefcase full of files and accessories are up on the block. There's something from just about every member of the Ushers available, including Prospero's (Sauriyan Sapkota) suit he wore to the site of his deadly rave complete with a file and burner phone, Tamerlane's (Samantha Sloyan) sleek outfit she wore during her disastrous Goldbug presentation, Napoleon's (Rahul Kohli) replica Thor hammer covered in drywall after his tangle with The Black Cat, and even Roderick's (Bruce Greenwood) full pajama set with the robe, cardigan, and slippers.

At the center of the Ushers' story, however, is Verna, the deathlike being played by the always-excellent Carla Gugino who has come to finally claim what's owed to her by the Usher family for Roderick and Madeline's deal. A few of her things are up for grabs, like her seductive rave costume complete with her haunting red cloak. Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco), the twins' old boss, too, has a few items from his collection available including his Hustler magazine which comes with a Fortunato Pharmaceuticals check signed by Flanagan and the Jester mask he died in complete with the mocking "You are so small" brick that sealed his fate. Bidding starts at $100 for all items with no reserves, but you can also register for free for a chance to win a Goldbug Gift Pack.

Mike Flanagan Tackles Addiction at Its Source With 'House of Usher' Auction

In The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan takes some liberties with Poe's original tale, modernizing it by making it another story of a company and family made rich through the pharmaceutical industry. Roderick and Madeline rise to the top of a mountain of corpses through their highly addictive opioid Ligodone, and it's their horrific past that ultimately dooms their children and grandchildren. Flanagan found it fitting, then, to try and undo some of the damage left by real-life Usher families while also giving back to fans by holding this prop auction. "One of the biggest plot points of The Fall of the House of Usher has to do with the opioid epidemic," he said. "As an avid prop collector myself, I wanted to give audiences an opportunity to take home a piece of the show while at the same time helping alleviate the crisis at its core, so this was a perfect opportunity to partner with Propstore and SAFE Project."

Registration for The Fall of the House of Usher auction on Propstore is open now with the bidding set to begin on Wednesday, November 15, and close on November 30. Visit the official auction page and watch Flanagan's video below to hear more about the auction and the SAFE Project and to get a tour of the items available.

The Fall of the House of Usher is available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

